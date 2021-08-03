Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
3 marine parade drive toronto

This is what you can get for $275K in Toronto right now but there's a catch

While this place may be in a millennial's budget, it definitely is not for them. According to the listing, this apartment is actually a "luxury retirement condo". 

The one-bed, one-bath unit is in Hearthstone By The Bay in Etobicoke and is listed for just $275,000

3 marine parade drive toronto

The outside of the building. 

And even though it's a retirement condo it's still a pretty sweet deal for a condo right by the waterfront!

3 marine parade drive toronto

The library.

Or even for a retirement home for that matter. Assisted living can run anywhere between $3,000 to $7,000 a month in Toronto, according to the Financial Post.

3 marine parade drive toronto

One of the common areas. 

The unit itself isn't bad either. It's actually quite lovely.

3 marine parade drive toronto

The bedroom that walks-out to the balcony. 

The rooms are spacious and there are large windows that let in lots of natural light. 

3 marine parade drive toronto

The kitchen comes with all the appliances, including the dishwasher and microwave. 

The kitchen has all the essentials and there's also a living room and dining room. 

3 marine parade drive toronto

The sunroom. 

There's even a balcony, a sunroom, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

3 marine parade drive toronto

The lobby. 

The condo fees are $447.26 monthly and the building has plenty of amenities including a concierge, an exercise centre, a recreation centre, movie theatre and hair salon.

3 marine parade drive toronto

The bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower. 

However, the catch is that in order to live here you need to buy into a "mandatory membership package". It costs $1,647.58 a month plus HST and any additional person that lives there is another $223.03 a month.

3 marine parade drive toronto

The bar and billards room. 

But the membership gets you four-hours of housekeeping, dining room meal credits, and a 24-hour on-duty nurse. 

3 marine parade drive toronto

The balcony. 

That being said there aren't any explicit rules that you need to be retired to buy this place and honestly full-service luxury living for less than my rent sounds kind of nice.

Photos by

Real Vision

