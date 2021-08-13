Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in a magazine

If you're an avid reader of House and Home or Architectural Digest or really any interior design magazine you'll notice this home is hitting all the latest must haves. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The kitchen featuring an eat-in island. 

248 Lytton Blvd. is the most on trend, picture perfect five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Lytton Park. It has the light wide plank hardwood floors, brass hardware and rich wood accent walls. 248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The home office or study room on the second floor was specifically designed to function as such. 

"It's a really gorgeous house and location wise it's the best of the best in terms of schools," realtor Adam Weiner told blogTO. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The breakfast area and the family room with a gas fireplace. 

The main floor is bright and airy with an open concept kitchen and a large family room that walks-out into the backyard. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The backyard with a stone patio. 

The backyard is, according to the listing, "pool sized" yet there is no pool. So if you want that summer time selfie by the pool you'll need to add one of those yourself. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The second floor has the bedrooms and incredibly tall ceilings according to Weiner, noting a 20-foot high skylight. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has soaring vaulted 15-foot high ceilings and a Juliette balcony. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet with built-ins. 

It also has a gorgeous ensuite and a huge walk-in closet. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The basement has radiant flooring throughout. 

In the basement you'll find a wine cellar, gym area and large rec room. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The temperature controlled wine room. 

And all that trendy glory comes to the listing price of $5,880,000.  

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The dining room. 

But if you look back at the records, this home sold in 2017 for just under $4.5 million. Weiner told blogTO that the current owners bought it straight from the builder. 

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The living room with a marble fireplace. 

And apart from the different staging furniture not much has changed with this house. In fact, nothing has changed.

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The home has five bedrooms above ground and a guest bedroom in the basement. 

So has the market really gone up so much in the last four years that the exact same house is worth $1.3 million more?

248 Lytton Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

Yes. Yes it has

Photos by

Soare Productions Real Estate Media Team

