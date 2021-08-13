This $6 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in a magazine

If you're an avid reader of House and Home or Architectural Digest or really any interior design magazine you'll notice this home is hitting all the latest must haves.

248 Lytton Blvd. is the most on trend, picture perfect five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Lytton Park. It has the light wide plank hardwood floors, brass hardware and rich wood accent walls.

"It's a really gorgeous house and location wise it's the best of the best in terms of schools," realtor Adam Weiner told blogTO.

The main floor is bright and airy with an open concept kitchen and a large family room that walks-out into the backyard.

The backyard is, according to the listing, "pool sized" yet there is no pool. So if you want that summer time selfie by the pool you'll need to add one of those yourself.

The second floor has the bedrooms and incredibly tall ceilings according to Weiner, noting a 20-foot high skylight.

The primary bedroom has soaring vaulted 15-foot high ceilings and a Juliette balcony.

It also has a gorgeous ensuite and a huge walk-in closet.

In the basement you'll find a wine cellar, gym area and large rec room.

And all that trendy glory comes to the listing price of $5,880,000.

But if you look back at the records, this home sold in 2017 for just under $4.5 million. Weiner told blogTO that the current owners bought it straight from the builder.

And apart from the different staging furniture not much has changed with this house. In fact, nothing has changed.

So has the market really gone up so much in the last four years that the exact same house is worth $1.3 million more?

Yes. Yes it has.