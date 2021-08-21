Real Estate
181 Crescent Road Toronto

This $11 million Toronto mansion has more than doubled in price in 5 years

You know a home is gonna be fancy when their garage doesn't just have concrete floors and this Rosedale home is very fancy. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The foyer with heated marble floors. 

181 Crescent Road is a century home that was built by Toronto architects Henry Bauld Gordon and Grant Helliwell back in 1902. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

A bar nook that walks-out onto a patio overlooking the city. This could also be turned back into a bedroom. 

In 2014, the home was completely remodeled.

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The kitchen with a waterfall island and chef-grade appliances. 

They knocked out walls, lowered the basement, added in heated marble floors and giant custom doors. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The living room with herringbone wood floors and wallpaper pannelled walls. 

They even had wallpaper imported from France and England, according to a profile on the home from 2016.  

181 Crescent Road Toronto

A bedroom in the turret. 

The home sold back in 2016 for $5.2 million and now it's back on the market with a few more upgrades for $10,880,000181 Crescent Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The interior of the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has remained relatively unchanged from the 2016 renovation. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The dining room with European imported wallpaper. 

It's bright, airy and has touches of the original home's character throughout.

181 Crescent Road Toronto

Notice the original leaded windows. 

You'll notice things like the panelled walls, crown mouldings, and the stained and leaded windows.

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The family room and kitchen combine to create one large space. 

The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with the open concept layout with the family room. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are spacious and the lower level has all the essentials for a home of this stature including, a media room, wine cellar and home gym. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The in-ground pool and professionally designed backyard. 

But if you were wondering how a house goes up $5 million in just five years well it might have a little to do with the backyard, which has undergone a transformation and a half.  

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The backyard has plenty of privacy. 

According to the listing, the current owners added a $1 million Ron Holbrook garden, pool, waterfall and hot tub to create a sumptuous oasis in the city. 

181 Crescent Road Toronto

The media room has a $50,00 145-inch screen for movie marathons. 

This home was already stunning back in 2016 but now it's definitely worthy of the "Rosedale trophy" title. 181 Crescent Road Toronto

The patio off the third floor that looks out over the city. 

Photos by

Houssmax

