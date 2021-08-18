Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
155 George Street Toronto

Toronto office building owned by TV personality drops its asking price by half a million

While it might not be a home right now, with a little imagination (and probably a lot of money) this building could be a stunning work / living space. 

155 George Street Toronto

The first floor of the building. 

The three-storey building at 155 George Street is currently the creative offices of interior designer and TV personality Sarah Richardson

155 George Street Toronto

Each floor has it's own kitchen and washroom. 

As an office building it's obviously gorgeous, probably thanks to Richardson's eye for interiors.

155 George Street Toronto

The second level. 

It has soaring 12-foot ceilings, huge windows and gorgeous original flooring, plus plenty of workspace. 

155 George Street Toronto

One of the bathrooms. There are three in total in the building. 

Even the kitchen and bathrooms are above and beyond what you'd find in a normal office. With things like brass fixtures and stylish subway tiles you'd be hard-pressed to find a nicer office toilet in this city. 

155 George Street Toronto

A conference room. 

But if you wanted to make this a live/work space you'd need to change things up a bit. The realtor suggests that the second level could be an equally lovely home. 

155 George Street Toronto

The second floor with the hard loft features. 

"[The] second floor loft space would make an impressive residence," writes realtor Kara Reed. 

155 George Street Toronto

There is more than 2,500-square-feet of space. 

"It's open and airy with exposed brick, duct work and tons of natural light."

155 George Street Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

There's also a rooftop patio with skyline views of the city, which is always a plus. 

155 George Street Toronto

Each floor also has it's own entrance and is separately metered with it's own HVAC. 

But if you're not looking for an office space, you're going to have to do some major renovations to be able to call this place home and that kinda sucks when you've already spent $5.5 million.

155 George Street Toronto

The lower level is an open concept office space with polished concrete floors. 

Also another possible drawback is it's located right at the corner of Moss Park, which historically doesn't have the best reputation. Also right now it's the centre of an encampment standoff.  

155 George Street Toronto

The building has 10 parking spots. 

This might explain the price drop. Last year, this place was listed for over $6 million but it didn't sell, so now it's back on the market at $5,500,000. Not massive savings, but savings nonetheless. 

