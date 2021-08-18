Toronto office building owned by TV personality drops its asking price by half a million

While it might not be a home right now, with a little imagination (and probably a lot of money) this building could be a stunning work / living space.

The three-storey building at 155 George Street is currently the creative offices of interior designer and TV personality Sarah Richardson.

As an office building it's obviously gorgeous, probably thanks to Richardson's eye for interiors.

It has soaring 12-foot ceilings, huge windows and gorgeous original flooring, plus plenty of workspace.

Even the kitchen and bathrooms are above and beyond what you'd find in a normal office. With things like brass fixtures and stylish subway tiles you'd be hard-pressed to find a nicer office toilet in this city.

But if you wanted to make this a live/work space you'd need to change things up a bit. The realtor suggests that the second level could be an equally lovely home.

"[The] second floor loft space would make an impressive residence," writes realtor Kara Reed.

"It's open and airy with exposed brick, duct work and tons of natural light."

There's also a rooftop patio with skyline views of the city, which is always a plus.

But if you're not looking for an office space, you're going to have to do some major renovations to be able to call this place home and that kinda sucks when you've already spent $5.5 million.

Also another possible drawback is it's located right at the corner of Moss Park, which historically doesn't have the best reputation. Also right now it's the centre of an encampment standoff.

This might explain the price drop. Last year, this place was listed for over $6 million but it didn't sell, so now it's back on the market at $5,500,000. Not massive savings, but savings nonetheless.