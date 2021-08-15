Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 31 minutes ago
100 Glengowan Road Toronto

This Toronto home is now on sale for $10 million more than it was 4 years ago

What was once a humble Tudor-style home in Lawrence Park is now a brand-spankin-new masterpiece. 

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 100 Glengowan Road was designed by architect Richard Wengle and built by Llyod Leboeuf100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The breakfast nook looking towards the kitchen with a walk-out to the backyard. 

Since 2016 the owners have been trying to sell this home in various stages of development. First in 2016, they tried to sell the home as-is with the architectural plans.

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The open-concept family room. 

Then they tried to sell it later in 2016 but no bites. It went on the market again in 2017 with the building permits but the sale was suspended. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The media room in the basement. 

Hopefully 2021 is their year, especially now that the home is officially built. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The games room. 

The home is currently listed for $14,995,000, which is a massive price hike from the $4,595,000 it was listed at the last time they put it on the market. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The dining room with a view of the backyard. 

100 Glengowan Road sits on a 80-foot lot and has all the bells and whistles of a luxury home. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The main floor wine cellar. 

I'm also guessing the construction went a bit over budget... because how else do you justify a $10 million markup?  100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The bright living room with lots of natural light. 

All that being said, the home is beautiful. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The home office complete with a fireplace. 

The main floor is bright and airy with tons of natural light. I love the touches of warmth with the wood and the unique pops of character throughout, such as the vaulted ceiling in the family room and the unique staircase.

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The kitchen with a marble waterfall island. 

The kitchen is top-notch and even has a wine cellar attached. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The backyard with an inground pool and integrated hot tub. 

There are tons of walk-outs to the backyard, which is next level! The pool, the hot tub and the covered patio make it like your own personal oasis. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite with a large spa-like soaker tub. 

The primary bedroom has a luxurious ensuite and a dressing room. 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The home gym. 

The lower level has a media room, games room, gym and a garage viewing window because why not! 

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

It certainly has everything you could want in a home and according to realtor Carole Hall it's "truly the best new home in Lawrence Park".

100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The main staircase. 

But then again it should be for almost $15 million. 100 Glengowan Road Toronto

The covered patio. 

Photos by

RelaHQ

