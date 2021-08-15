This Toronto home is now on sale for $10 million more than it was 4 years ago

What was once a humble Tudor-style home in Lawrence Park is now a brand-spankin-new masterpiece.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 100 Glengowan Road was designed by architect Richard Wengle and built by Llyod Leboeuf.

Since 2016 the owners have been trying to sell this home in various stages of development. First in 2016, they tried to sell the home as-is with the architectural plans.

Then they tried to sell it later in 2016 but no bites. It went on the market again in 2017 with the building permits but the sale was suspended.

Hopefully 2021 is their year, especially now that the home is officially built.

The home is currently listed for $14,995,000, which is a massive price hike from the $4,595,000 it was listed at the last time they put it on the market.

100 Glengowan Road sits on a 80-foot lot and has all the bells and whistles of a luxury home.

I'm also guessing the construction went a bit over budget... because how else do you justify a $10 million markup?

All that being said, the home is beautiful.

The main floor is bright and airy with tons of natural light. I love the touches of warmth with the wood and the unique pops of character throughout, such as the vaulted ceiling in the family room and the unique staircase.

The kitchen is top-notch and even has a wine cellar attached.

There are tons of walk-outs to the backyard, which is next level! The pool, the hot tub and the covered patio make it like your own personal oasis.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has a luxurious ensuite and a dressing room.

The lower level has a media room, games room, gym and a garage viewing window because why not!

It certainly has everything you could want in a home and according to realtor Carole Hall it's "truly the best new home in Lawrence Park".

But then again it should be for almost $15 million.