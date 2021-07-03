Mississauga house that was featured on a TV show now on sale for $13 million

Fans of the TV show Mary Kills People might recognize this home. The 90 Cumberland Drive home was used as the filming location for Mary's house in the first two seasons. But even if you aren't familiar with the show this home is worth a look at.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is picture perfect and it should be considering it's listed for $12,800,000.

The home is timeless with broad plank white oak flooring, waffled wood beam ceilings and more than enough living space.

There's more than 10,000 square-feet and four levels of living space, to be precise.

On the main floor, the kitchen and living room are open concept with 19-foot ceilings, dark wood and a huge fireplace, making the space feel spacious and cozy at the same time.

It all looks out onto the backyard through 12-foot folding stacking sliding doors that bring the outside in. And trust me, the outside is magnificent.

This home is a lakefront property with an outdoor kitchen with BBQ, as well as hot tub, bar cabana with powder room, a fire pit atop the sea wall and ever changing views of Lake Ontario.

It looks like a resort in the backyard with the terraced stone leading down to the lake.

And if the water sports isn't your deal, there's a half basketball court to practice shooting some hoops at the front of the home.

On rainy days there's plenty to enjoy inside.

On the third floor of the home there's an entertainment room with a kitchenette, games table, theatre lounge and more gorgeous views of the lake.

Meanwhile the basement has a gym, two extra bedrooms and a massive rec room.

There's one bedroom on the main floor, while the rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor, including the primary bedroom "wing" that has vaulted wood ceilings, custom closets, a fireplace and a terrace.

It also has a six-piece ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms are spacious and could be used as bedrooms or turned into office space as needed.

So as the listing says: "nothing compares to this home."