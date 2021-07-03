Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 47 minutes ago
90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

Mississauga house that was featured on a TV show now on sale for $13 million

Fans of the TV show Mary Kills People might recognize this home. The 90 Cumberland Drive home was used as the filming location for Mary's house in the first two seasons. But even if you aren't familiar with the show this home is worth a look at. 

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is picture perfect and it should be considering it's listed for $12,800,000.

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The foyer. 

The home is timeless with broad plank white oak flooring, waffled wood beam ceilings and more than enough living space. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The dining room. 

There's more than 10,000 square-feet and four levels of living space, to be precise. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The kitchen features waffled wood beams. 

On the main floor, the kitchen and living room are open concept with 19-foot ceilings, dark wood and a huge fireplace, making the space feel spacious and cozy at the same time. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The Braams kitchen features white Arabesque leathered quartzite countertops, with top of the line appliances to inspire the chef in you. 

It all looks out onto the backyard through 12-foot folding stacking sliding doors that bring the outside in. And trust me, the outside is magnificent. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

Imagine making smores here. 

This home is a lakefront property with an outdoor kitchen with BBQ, as well as hot tub, bar cabana with powder room, a fire pit atop the sea wall and ever changing views of Lake Ontario.

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The backyard at sunset is like paradise. 

It looks like a resort in the backyard with the terraced stone leading down to the lake. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

A half basketball court is perfect to invite friends over for a game. 

And if the water sports isn't your deal, there's a half basketball court to practice shooting some hoops at the front of the home. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The living room with views of the lake. 

On rainy days there's plenty to enjoy inside. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The third floor home entertainment room is ideal for movie nights. 

On the third floor of the home there's an entertainment room with a kitchenette, games table, theatre lounge and more gorgeous views of the lake.

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The lower level recreation room also has a fireplace. 

Meanwhile the basement has a gym, two extra bedrooms and a massive rec room. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The primary bedroom with a walk-out terrace. 

There's one bedroom on the main floor, while the rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor, including the primary bedroom "wing" that has vaulted wood ceilings, custom closets, a fireplace and a terrace. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

It also has a six-piece ensuite bathroom. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The den. 

The other bedrooms are spacious and could be used as bedrooms or turned into office space as needed. 

90 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

Lake Ontario is just in your backyard!

So as the listing says: "nothing compares to this home." 

Photos by

OTBx

