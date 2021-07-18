Real Estate
78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

Historic Toronto home that once housed Ryan Reynolds is now on sale for $4.5 million

At one point this Victorian townhome housed Ryan Reynolds. Probably back when it was for lease for a staggering $13,900 a month. 78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office. 

So that fact alone might give you an indication of how luxurious this property is. Hint: very. 

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

Limestone flooring is featured throughout the entire main floor. 

The heritage Eaton Coach House, located right in the heart of the Annex, was originally built in 1899 and was then converted into luxury three-storey condo in 1985. 

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

French doors and windows overlook a private courtyard. 

Earlier this year the first unit at 78 Lowther Avenue, which had three bedrooms and four bathrooms, sold for just under $2.5 million

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

One of three bedrooms. 

Now, the third unit, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, is listed for $4,450,000.

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

This unit has been fully renovated with new limestone floors, a new kitchen, and an updated primary bedroom ensuite.

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The house has a central curved staircase. 

The foyer is dramatic with a pyramid roof of skylights and the spiralling staircase. 

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The living room is spacious enough to fit a grand piano. 

The main floor is open concept with a mixture of contemporary and classic design.

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The walled courtyard offers privacy.

There are French doors that lead out to a quaint private courtyard from the living room, dining room and kitchen.

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The minimalist kitchen. 

The kitchen is minimal and sleek and I'm honestly not sure where the fridge is... Clearly whoever lives here doesn't want or need to cook a lot. 

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The exercise room could become an additional bedroom. 

On the lower level you'll find an exercise room, laundry and family room.

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

This unit clearly is beautiful but I'm not really sure what makes it worth almost double the other unit - apart from the fact it has a bit more square footage and once had Ryan Reynolds live there. 

78 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

Reynolds' hand-me-downs can't be worth $2 million... can they?

Photos by

Sotheby's Realty

