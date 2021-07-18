Historic Toronto home that once housed Ryan Reynolds is now on sale for $4.5 million

At one point this Victorian townhome housed Ryan Reynolds. Probably back when it was for lease for a staggering $13,900 a month.

So that fact alone might give you an indication of how luxurious this property is. Hint: very.

The heritage Eaton Coach House, located right in the heart of the Annex, was originally built in 1899 and was then converted into luxury three-storey condo in 1985.

Earlier this year the first unit at 78 Lowther Avenue, which had three bedrooms and four bathrooms, sold for just under $2.5 million.

Now, the third unit, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, is listed for $4,450,000.

This unit has been fully renovated with new limestone floors, a new kitchen, and an updated primary bedroom ensuite.

The foyer is dramatic with a pyramid roof of skylights and the spiralling staircase.

The main floor is open concept with a mixture of contemporary and classic design.

There are French doors that lead out to a quaint private courtyard from the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen is minimal and sleek and I'm honestly not sure where the fridge is... Clearly whoever lives here doesn't want or need to cook a lot.

On the lower level you'll find an exercise room, laundry and family room.

This unit clearly is beautiful but I'm not really sure what makes it worth almost double the other unit - apart from the fact it has a bit more square footage and once had Ryan Reynolds live there.

Reynolds' hand-me-downs can't be worth $2 million... can they?