Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 Westwood Lane Toronto

This is what a $13 million mansion in Richmond Hill looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The nine-foot mahogany double doors only hint at what's inside this custom built home in Richmond Hill.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The foyer with marble flooring, intricate ceiling moulding and sculptural room dividers. 

Located in South Richvale, this 2015 home is the definition of luxury with more than 12,000 square-feet of living space and high-end finishes throughout.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

A view of the dining room. 

Designed by Flora Di Menna the 65 Westwood Lane home won several awards when it was built including, the Canadian Property Award and Best International Interior Design.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The living room. 

The interior is a mix of contemporary and classic design with a lavish touch of glamour throughout. 

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The upstairs hall with arched ceilings. 

It's a bit stark and has a bit of a museum-like feel to it.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom has a steam shower, sauna, rain shower and huge soaker tub in the ensuite. 

But you can definitely tell that it took a great deal of craftsmanship and attention to detail to achieve.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The lower level also has a wet bar and home theatre.

The home is now listed for $12,950,000 and it boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with soaring ceilings, an elevator, sauna, home gym and movie theatre. 

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The kitchen with a marble waterfall island. 

The home is built for entertaining with seamless indoor-outdoor living.

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

There are four wine cellars. 

Not to mention it has a gourmet kitchen, with temperature controlled wine cellar, grand rear yard vistas catch the eye from expansive windows. 

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The veranda covered lounge pad by the pool. 

But the piece-de-la-resistance is the resort style pool that has waterfall features, three of which are also fire pits!

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The covered deck overlloking the pool. 

The heated outdoor swimming pool also comes with a covered deck with fireplace and barbeque, which is guaranteed to be a great spot for summer gatherings now that those are possible again.  

65 Westwood Lane Toronto

The firepot waterfall features surrounding the pool. 

If I owned this house I would never leave the backyard. 

Photos by

WEN Themes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $13 million mansion in Richmond Hill looks like

This Toronto suburb has the highest one-bedroom rents in the GTA

Huge condo tower proposed for the site of the beloved Imperial Pub in Toronto

This tiny run down house in Toronto is on sale for $1.4 million

Toronto condo residents frustrated amenities still severely restricted under Step 3

Toronto is no longer the most-expensive place in Ontario to rent an apartment

This $18 million historic mansion near Toronto has a tiki bar on the beach

Toronto rent prices are super inconsistent in the wake of pandemic lows