This is what a $13 million mansion in Richmond Hill looks like

The nine-foot mahogany double doors only hint at what's inside this custom built home in Richmond Hill.

Located in South Richvale, this 2015 home is the definition of luxury with more than 12,000 square-feet of living space and high-end finishes throughout.

Designed by Flora Di Menna the 65 Westwood Lane home won several awards when it was built including, the Canadian Property Award and Best International Interior Design.

The interior is a mix of contemporary and classic design with a lavish touch of glamour throughout.

It's a bit stark and has a bit of a museum-like feel to it.

But you can definitely tell that it took a great deal of craftsmanship and attention to detail to achieve.

The home is now listed for $12,950,000 and it boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with soaring ceilings, an elevator, sauna, home gym and movie theatre.

The home is built for entertaining with seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Not to mention it has a gourmet kitchen, with temperature controlled wine cellar, grand rear yard vistas catch the eye from expansive windows.

But the piece-de-la-resistance is the resort style pool that has waterfall features, three of which are also fire pits!

The heated outdoor swimming pool also comes with a covered deck with fireplace and barbeque, which is guaranteed to be a great spot for summer gatherings now that those are possible again.

If I owned this house I would never leave the backyard.