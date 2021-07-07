House in Toronto with Greek revival facade now on sale for $10 million

Built in 1903 the house at 55 Glen Road has long been a noteworthy spot on Toronto architecture walking tours due to its Greek revival façade, which was a popular style in the mid-1800s to early 1900s.

The home was built by Toronto architects Chadwick and Beckett, whose Victorian-era work can be seen all over Rosedale and the Annex, for Oliver Adams.

This heritage home has gone from single family home to rooming house and back again.

The home was completely renovated by the current owners over a period of 18-months, turning the nine-apartments back into a one family home, according to an article in The Globe and Mail.

Unfortunately not a lot of the historical features of the house could be saved, it was a gut job.

But that means this house is technically brand new and therefore has all the modern amenities you could want from an updated Rosedale mansion.

The home is listed on the market for $9,998,800, which is actually down from its original asking price $10,850,000 when it went on sale back in September 2020.

Inside you'll find plenty of natural light, beautiful wainscotting and crown moulding and spacious rooms.

The main floor is now more open concept than I imagine it once was and definitely brighter, especially considering the owners swapped the dark wood panelling for white walls.

The kitchen is very modern and very white – almost blindingly so.

On the second floor are three bedrooms, each with their own ensuite.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and a more than 200-square-foot ensuite bathroom.

The third level has three more bedrooms, a large family room with a wet-bar and a walkout to the rooftop deck.

The basement has a gym, rec room, a wine cellar, another bedroom and more.

Surprisingly, there's no inground pool but the backyard is spacious with two separate patio spaces and there's also a detached garage.

It's a nicely done house with plenty of traditional charm but I'm not sure the renovations are worth the price tag.