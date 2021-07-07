Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
55 Glen Road Toronto

House in Toronto with Greek revival facade now on sale for $10 million

Built in 1903 the house at 55 Glen Road has long been a noteworthy spot on Toronto architecture walking tours due to its Greek revival façade, which was a popular style in the mid-1800s to early 1900s.

55 Glen Road Toronto

Four Ionic columns frame the front portico.

The home was built by Toronto architects Chadwick and Beckett, whose Victorian-era work can be seen all over Rosedale and the Annex, for Oliver Adams.

55 Glen Road Toronto

The office. 

This heritage home has gone from single family home to rooming house and back again. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The breakfast nook off the kitchen. 

The home was completely renovated by the current owners over a period of 18-months, turning the nine-apartments back into a one family home, according to an article in The Globe and Mail

55 Glen Road Toronto

The foyer features black and white tile and a marble fireplace. 

Unfortunately not a lot of the historical features of the house could be saved, it was a gut job. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The formal dining room. 

But that means this house is technically brand new and therefore has all the modern amenities you could want from an updated Rosedale mansion.

55 Glen Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The home is listed on the market for $9,998,800, which is actually down from its original asking price $10,850,000 when it went on sale back in September 2020. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The living room. 

Inside you'll find plenty of natural light, beautiful wainscotting and crown moulding and spacious rooms. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The family room with skylights is a relatively new addition to the house. 

The main floor is now more open concept than I imagine it once was and definitely brighter, especially considering the owners swapped the dark wood panelling for white walls. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

Transitional kitchen with Wolf appliances and marble countertops. 

The kitchen is very modern and very white – almost blindingly so. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second floor are three bedrooms, each with their own ensuite. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The primary bedroom closet.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and a more than 200-square-foot ensuite bathroom. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The family room on the third floor has a dishwasher in the wet bar. 

The third level has three more bedrooms, a large family room with a wet-bar and a walkout to the rooftop deck.

55 Glen Road Toronto

The basement has a steam shower and a music room that's been wired to be used as a recording studio. 

The basement has a gym, rec room, a wine cellar, another bedroom and more. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

The backyard. 

Surprisingly, there's no inground pool but the backyard is spacious with two separate patio spaces and there's also a detached garage. 

55 Glen Road Toronto

A bedroom. 

It's a nicely done house with plenty of traditional charm but I'm not sure the renovations are worth the price tag. 

Photos by

markstein.com

