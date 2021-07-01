Real Estate
54 South Drive Toronto

This Toronto home that looks like a gingerbread house is now on sale for $7 million

This Toronto home is more than just a structure, it's a full on story. The home has a rich history and lots of character thanks to its tenants.

54 South Drive Toronto

The front entrance way. 

The home was originally built in 1860 when only eight other homes stood in what is now Rosedale. The first occupant was prominent barrister John Highet Thom, who also was a taxing officer downtown at Osgoode Hall.54 South Drive Toronto

The living room on the main floor. 

But for the past 40 years, it's been owned by Fred Altmann, a retired painting contractor, and his artist wife.

54 South Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

According to a 2010 Globe and Mail article, Altmann completely and painstakingly restored the home searching through wrecking yards and antique markets for the exact objects and fixtures that would bring the Victorian home back to its colonial glory days. 

54 South Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms with stained glass windows and an original fireplace. 

And when you look at it you can tell just how much Altmann loved the home. It's beautiful with the stained glass windows, crown mouldings, original fireplaces and more. 

54 South Drive Toronto

A hallway with restored wood floors and doors. 

According to the Globe and Mail article, the entire exterior has been put back to its historic state – including the tri-coloured bricks, cobblestone driveway and early-century streetlamps. 

54 South Drive Toronto

Exposed beams and brick walls featured in the home. 

The interior is as historically accurate as possible too, with only a few replicas put in when the authentic version couldn't be found. 

54 South Drive Toronto

A breakfast nook. 

The home is now on the market for the first time in four decades for $6,575,000

54 South Drive Toronto

A bedroom with original hardwood floors and windows. 

It comes complete with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, however, it's unclear if that includes the two apartments that are apparently part of the home. 

54 South Drive Toronto

The coach house at the back of the property. 

There is also a spacious back garden and a coach house which used to be stables that was frequently used by the Post Office to switch horses. How cool is that? 

54 South Drive Toronto

The restored kitchen on the main floor. 

The only downside to this house is that it's almost like a museum piece in its historical accuracy. Like there's no central air conditioning and the kitchen is small with very little storage. 

54 South Drive Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

So if you're looking for a Victorian home that has all the modern amenities like many of the homes in Rosedale do, this isn't it.

54 South Drive Toronto

A second kitchen in one of the apartment units. 

But I would argue that this is way better than a home that's been stripped of all its character and charm just so you can have a "chef's kitchen". Who needs that many appliances anyway?

The backyard. 

