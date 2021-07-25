Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

This $7 million Toronto home is Pinterest goals

Right in the heart of Yorkville is this to-die-for three-storey home that was fully renovated as well as enlarged so it has even more living space than some of its neighbours!  

The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two glass balconies that look out onto the massive stone patio in the backyard. It also has a full two-car garage which is rare for such a central location.

53 Hazelton Avenue TorontoThe interior of the home is open concept on the main floor, with a modern style and minimalist pallet. 

The touches of wood add warmth, while the full wall of mirrors makes the space feel even larger. 

53 Hazelton Avenue TorontoThe most striking feature is the floating staircase which has a Parisian vibe with the Musee D'Orsay-like feature wall. 

53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

The kitchen also comes with a wine fridge.

The custom kitchen has one of the more interesting range hoods I've seen that make it pop against the white cabinetry. 

53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

The floor-to-ceiling glass doors make for great indoor-outdoor dining. 

The dining room opens directly into the backyard where meticulously manicured gardens surround a private stone patio. 

53 Hazelton Avenue TorontoThe primary bedroom has a walk-out balcony that has gorgeous views of the city.

53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

Brass hardware elevate the bathroom. 

It also has a sleek almost mid-century style bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. 

53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

The backyard has a built-in fireplace.

All that adds up to the $6,880,000 listing price. And that's a bargain considering last year around this time it was listed for  $7.3 million.53 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

The view from the primary bedroom balcony. 

Photos by

Ranjith Kumar Photography

