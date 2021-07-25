This $7 million Toronto home is Pinterest goals

Right in the heart of Yorkville is this to-die-for three-storey home that was fully renovated as well as enlarged so it has even more living space than some of its neighbours!

The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two glass balconies that look out onto the massive stone patio in the backyard. It also has a full two-car garage which is rare for such a central location.

The interior of the home is open concept on the main floor, with a modern style and minimalist pallet.

The touches of wood add warmth, while the full wall of mirrors makes the space feel even larger.

The most striking feature is the floating staircase which has a Parisian vibe with the Musee D'Orsay-like feature wall.

The custom kitchen has one of the more interesting range hoods I've seen that make it pop against the white cabinetry.

The dining room opens directly into the backyard where meticulously manicured gardens surround a private stone patio.

The primary bedroom has a walk-out balcony that has gorgeous views of the city.

It also has a sleek almost mid-century style bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.

All that adds up to the $6,880,000 listing price. And that's a bargain considering last year around this time it was listed for $7.3 million.