This $7 million home in Oakville looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

While this Oakville home hasn't been featured in Architectural Digest (yet), it was featured in West of the City in March this year, and for good reason... it's STUNNING!

The home was conceptualized and built by the contractor for Camilleri Fine Homes, Pat Camilleri, and designed by architect John Willmott.

Together they managed to create a house that makes you slow down and stare... maybe take a picture because it lasts longer.

From the street, the front of the limestone home is a wall of windows, which at night illuminate the jaw dropping three-storey curved staircase.

"It's like something you see in [...] the Guggenheim Museum," homeowner Shelly Hovsen-Camilleri said about the staircase in an interview.

The attention to detail throughout this home is something else. Everything is meticulously thought out and designed for function as well as aesthetic.

From the clean lines to the bespoke finishes, it's clear a lot of care went into the construction of this home. But I guess that's to be expected when the owners are the ones building it.

The main floor is built for entertaining – both indoors and out – with an open concept layout and Phantom screens that let you open the dining area to the outdoor patio.

Speaking of the outdoor patio, it comes complete with a fireplace and a TV, so it's more like a living room than a patio.

The home has almost 9,000 square feet of living space, complete with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. So each bedroom has its own ensuite.

The home was inspired by luxury boutique hotels and this is most apparent in the primary bedroom. Here you'll find a champagne bar, coffee station, and dishwasher. All it's missing is room service.

There's also a swanky dressing room that feels like a high-end boutique. It was actually purposefully designed to showcase the homeowner's designer handbag collection.

Also upstairs you'll find a secret door that leads into the home office, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the park.

The basement comes complete with a rec room, home gym, home theatre and a two-sided glass wine wall.

The home is now listed for $6,998,000 and for a luxury new build they certainly didn't make it cookie cutter – a feat that is harder to achieve than you'd think.