Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
511 MacDonald Road Oakville

This $7 million home in Oakville looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While this Oakville home hasn't been featured in Architectural Digest (yet), it was featured in West of the City in March this year, and for good reason... it's STUNNING!511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The living room with a floor-to-ceiling Italian imported marble fireplace. 

The home was conceptualized and built by the contractor for Camilleri Fine Homes, Pat Camilleri, and designed by architect John Willmott.

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

A laser cut feature wall offers a peak into the family room. 

Together they managed to create a house that makes you slow down and stare... maybe take a picture because it lasts longer. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The contemporary staircase is very sculptural in design.

From the street, the front of the limestone home is a wall of windows, which at night illuminate the jaw dropping three-storey curved staircase. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The architect had to create space so the staircase would fit. 

"It's like something you see in [...] the Guggenheim Museum,"  homeowner Shelly Hovsen-Camilleri said about the staircase in an interview.

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The kitchen is outfitted with Downsview cabinetry and the backsplash is made of Neolith. 

The attention to detail throughout this home is something else. Everything is meticulously thought out and designed for function as well as aesthetic.

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

From the clean lines to the bespoke finishes, it's clear a lot of care went into the construction of this home. But I guess that's to be expected when the owners are the ones building it. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The family room walks-out into the backyard. 

The main floor is built for entertaining – both indoors and out – with an open concept layout and Phantom screens that let you open the dining area to the outdoor patio. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

There are two covered porches in the backyard. 

Speaking of the outdoor patio, it comes complete with a fireplace and a TV, so it's more like a living room than a patio. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The dining room with dramatic curtains, floor-to-ceiling windows and herrigbone wood floors. 

The home has almost 9,000 square feet of living space, complete with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.  So each bedroom has its own ensuite. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The primary bedroom. 

The home was inspired by luxury boutique hotels and this is most apparent in the primary bedroom. Here you'll find a champagne bar, coffee station, and dishwasher. All it's missing is room service.  

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The centre island in the dressing room has a leather inset counter top. 

There's also a swanky dressing room that feels like a high-end  boutique. It was actually purposefully designed to showcase the homeowner's designer handbag collection. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The home office. 

Also upstairs you'll find a secret door that leads into the home office, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the park. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The lower level rec room with a wet bar. 

The basement comes complete with a rec room, home gym, home theatre and a two-sided glass wine wall. 

511 MacDonald Road Oakville Ontario

The spacious backyard. 

The home is now listed for $6,998,000 and for a luxury new build they certainly didn't make it cookie cutter – a feat that is harder to achieve than you'd think. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $7 million home in Oakville looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

Toronto student starts business making backyard offices for all your work from home needs

This $3 million Toronto home has three two-storey houses in one

Here's where you can still buy a house in Ontario for less than $250k on average

This $7 million Toronto home has a room that looks like a medieval dungeon

Toronto's affordable housing crisis is costing the city billions per year

People are now clamoring to rent tiny condos in downtown Toronto again

Toronto's iconic Gladstone Hotel will reopen with a new name and a new look