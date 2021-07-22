This $3 million Toronto home has three two-storey houses in one

If you're a millennial you know owning a detached house in Toronto is virtually impossible in the current market but this home might be a kind of alternative solution to this problem.

This home at 452 Montrose Avenue is listed for $2,899,999 and it's actually three separate two-storey homes in one.

Each unit has two-bedrooms and tw0-bathrooms as well as a private courtyard.

The building was designed and developed by Fishtnk Design Factory, who are an award winning multidisciplinary design, development and production company focused on architectural products, development and consulting.

"[The] Montrose project was to re-imagine the site of a single-family home," they wrote on their website.

"We took up the challenge to design and develop within the city’s guidelines for a denser, more livable Toronto."

The original home was built in the 1890s but Fishtnk redeveloped it as well as added a second unit and a laneway unit to make the most of the space.

The front facade is eye-catching with structural wood and moveable partitions.

The interiors are equally gorgeous with clean lines and a minimalist pallet.

There's plenty of light and storage integrated into the units.

And while I'd honestly love it if six couples all banded together to purchase this dope house, realistically it will likely go to a landlord who will rent out the units for more than $3,000 a month.

Still it's a cool proof of concept on the part of Fishtnk.