Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
43 junction toronto

Huge new development coming to Toronto features a condo with some groovy curves

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new condo community proposed for the Junction in Toronto comes complete with a sprawling public park, commercial and office space, underground car and bike parking, green roofs and nearly 2,000 residential units across six towers, a portion of them designated as much-needed affordable housing.

The mixed-use development at 5 and 43 Junction Road will change the look of the area, in part due to some pretty unique exterior design from Toronto-based Core Architects that's reminiscent of clouds, waves or the groovy '60s — a standout regardless of what it looks like to you.

43 junction toronto

The look of one of the towers will be particularly eye-catching with its white curves. Rendering by CORE Archictects for Diamond Corp.

Steps away from the Stockyards at Keele and St. Clair, the 15-to-35-storey structures will house a total of 1,178 one-bedroom, 513 two-bedroom and 191 three-bedroom units, five per cent of which will be affordable rental apartments.

The condos will all vary in design and appearance, whether it's sharp corners, lots of glass and stark grey and red brick, or curvy white concrete balconies that are meant to hearken back to the old grain silos that used to stand on the property.

43 junction toronto

The planned layout of the community. From the proposal submitted by Diamond Corp and CORE Architects.

Between the residences will snake landscaped public walkways, a new cul-de-sac street and a 43,238-square-foot park for the neighbourhood to enjoy — that is, if the rezoning application and building proposal are approved by the city.

43 junction toronto

An existing Organic Garage will be incorporated into the ground-floor retail plans of one of the new towers. Rendering by CORE Archictects for Diamond Corp.

An Organic Garage grocery store currently on the site will be incorprated into the ground floor retail space of one of the towers. No word yet on what will happen to the other businesses in the existing plaza, which include an LA Fitness.

Photos by

Rendering by CORE Architects for Diamond Corp

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Huge new development coming to Toronto features a condo with some groovy curves

This $7 million home in Oakville looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

Toronto student starts business making backyard offices for all your work from home needs

This $3 million Toronto home has three two-storey houses in one

Here's where you can still buy a house in Ontario for less than $250k on average

This $7 million Toronto home has a room that looks like a medieval dungeon

Toronto's affordable housing crisis is costing the city billions per year

People are now clamoring to rent tiny condos in downtown Toronto again