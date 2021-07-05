Real Estate
211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

This $12 million house in Toronto comes with a waterfall and computerized pool

While some people don't want or need a smart home, others live for the convenience. If you're in the latter group this home is ideal for you. 211 Glencairn Avenue is like the Tesla of homes. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The garage features a car elevator. 

As the realtor states in the listing the home is "loaded with all the bells and whistles". 211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

A home theatre space.

Those bells and whistles include: a computerized pool with a waterfall, a car elevator, a person elevator, heated driveways, smart home capabilities and LED lighting throughout. There's more but this list was already becoming a run on sentence. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The living room has a gas fireplace. 

Yet despite all the gadgets the home is kind of a yawn aesthetically. 

It's a new build designed in a Georgian style by architect Lorne Rose and built by Oakland Custom Homes.

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The foyer has a double closet, LED lighting and stone floor. 

The interiors were done by Coe Mudford Interior Design and while all of it is objectively nice I feel like this home is like every other luxury home out there. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The dining room has built-in speakers and built-in shelving display. 

There's nothing unique or homey about any of it. It actually reminds me of a hotel. And while a hotel-vibe definitely isn't bad, I personally don't want my home to feel like the Four Seasons. 211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The family room has a gas fireplace and is open concept with the kitchen. 

The main floor is open concept and feels like a lobby. But there's lots of natural light thanks to the oversized windows. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The kitchen has built-in appliances, a breakfast area and walks out to the patio. 

The kitchen is of course a chef's kitchen with marble backsplash and high-end Miele appliances.

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The bedrooms are all spacious with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.  

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite with a free standing soaker tub. 

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and a seven-piece ensuite that is all very black and white. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The office has built-in bookcases. 

The only warmth comes from the wide plank wood flooring featured in the home but even that seems to have a grey undertone.

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

Wide plank wood flooring is featured throughout the home. 

Everything in the house seems a bit cold and untouchable. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The great room has a skylight and four-piece bathroom. 

On the third floor you'll find an office as well as a great room complete with a wet bar. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The lower level rec room. 

The basement features a wet bar, wine cellar, sauna and rec room. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The computerized Todd pool. 

Outdoors you have a manicured lawn and an inground pool with a waterfall feature. 

211 Glencairn Avenue Toronto

The spacious backyard with mature trees. 

So the home definitely checks all the boxes of a luxury home and probably is worth the $11,500,000 it's listed at, but to me there's something lacking. Heart? Soul? Colour? All of the above?  

Photos by

SZ Photo Studio

