This $12 million house in Toronto comes with a waterfall and computerized pool

While some people don't want or need a smart home, others live for the convenience. If you're in the latter group this home is ideal for you. 211 Glencairn Avenue is like the Tesla of homes.

As the realtor states in the listing the home is "loaded with all the bells and whistles".

Those bells and whistles include: a computerized pool with a waterfall, a car elevator, a person elevator, heated driveways, smart home capabilities and LED lighting throughout. There's more but this list was already becoming a run on sentence.

Yet despite all the gadgets the home is kind of a yawn aesthetically.

It's a new build designed in a Georgian style by architect Lorne Rose and built by Oakland Custom Homes.

The interiors were done by Coe Mudford Interior Design and while all of it is objectively nice I feel like this home is like every other luxury home out there.

There's nothing unique or homey about any of it. It actually reminds me of a hotel. And while a hotel-vibe definitely isn't bad, I personally don't want my home to feel like the Four Seasons.

The main floor is open concept and feels like a lobby. But there's lots of natural light thanks to the oversized windows.

The kitchen is of course a chef's kitchen with marble backsplash and high-end Miele appliances.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The bedrooms are all spacious with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and a seven-piece ensuite that is all very black and white.

The only warmth comes from the wide plank wood flooring featured in the home but even that seems to have a grey undertone.

Everything in the house seems a bit cold and untouchable.

On the third floor you'll find an office as well as a great room complete with a wet bar.

The basement features a wet bar, wine cellar, sauna and rec room.

Outdoors you have a manicured lawn and an inground pool with a waterfall feature.

So the home definitely checks all the boxes of a luxury home and probably is worth the $11,500,000 it's listed at, but to me there's something lacking. Heart? Soul? Colour? All of the above?