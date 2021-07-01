Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

$6.5 million former warehouse in Toronto comes with a private rooftop patio

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Don't let the dull grey exterior fool you, this former warehouse is one of the coolest home conversions out there. 

The 7,500 square-foot live-work loft-style building is located in Bloorcourt between Ossington and Dovercourt on 1 Roof Garden Lane and is listed for $6.5 million.

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

A sitting area near the front entrance. 

The place looks like a contemporary art gallery with its soaring ceilings and open concept layout that's bathed in natural light. 

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The building has been professionally renovated. 

On the main floor there's the kitchen, dining and living room. 

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The second floor view. 

The second floor is an atrium-like area that looks down below with a huge skylight above.

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The lounge area.

There's a yoga area, exercise area, lounge, board room and library. There's even enough space for a virtual golf range which is impressive. 

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The board room could be converted into a bedroom. 

The place is currently used as both a residence and office but it could be fully turned into one or the other depending on which way you wanted to go. 

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

One of the bathrooms with a soaker tub. 

There's only one bedroom and three bathrooms, so not really made for a family. 

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The laundry room is on the third floor. 

But the owner is also selling the neighbouring triplex on 43 Northumberland Street. So if you wanna grab some apartments to make up for the lack of bedrooms here there's that option.1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The sun drenched rooftop patio. 

But the true sell point is the rooftop patio. There's a stunning 3,500 square feet of space that looks out over downtown.

1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

The buidling is close to lots of parks, Dufferin Mall and the new Galleria Mall development. 

Just imagine the parties you could have here when the pandemic is over!1 Roof Garden Lane Toronto

Photos by

avisonyoung.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Historic Toronto church could become part of an apartment building development

$6.5 million former warehouse in Toronto comes with a private rooftop patio

Toronto building that's also a TTC entrance gets a futuristic revamp

This mansion in Toronto is $2 million cheaper than it was 5 years ago

Toronto skyscrapers keep getting taller and more are coming

This Ontario company is giving every employee $20K each to help them buy homes

This small Ontario town has been named the best place to buy real estate in Canada

Ontario lot selling for $99k is entirely underwater