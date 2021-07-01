$6.5 million former warehouse in Toronto comes with a private rooftop patio

Don't let the dull grey exterior fool you, this former warehouse is one of the coolest home conversions out there.

The 7,500 square-foot live-work loft-style building is located in Bloorcourt between Ossington and Dovercourt on 1 Roof Garden Lane and is listed for $6.5 million.

The place looks like a contemporary art gallery with its soaring ceilings and open concept layout that's bathed in natural light.

On the main floor there's the kitchen, dining and living room.

The second floor is an atrium-like area that looks down below with a huge skylight above.

There's a yoga area, exercise area, lounge, board room and library. There's even enough space for a virtual golf range which is impressive.

The place is currently used as both a residence and office but it could be fully turned into one or the other depending on which way you wanted to go.

There's only one bedroom and three bathrooms, so not really made for a family.

But the owner is also selling the neighbouring triplex on 43 Northumberland Street. So if you wanna grab some apartments to make up for the lack of bedrooms here there's that option.

But the true sell point is the rooftop patio. There's a stunning 3,500 square feet of space that looks out over downtown.

Just imagine the parties you could have here when the pandemic is over!