5 new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton

As real estate prices continue to climb in the city, more people are considering relocating and Hamilton has some new condo developments that might tempt even die-hard Toronto residents.

Hamilton tends to be a less expensive option for housing and even saw a real estate boom in recent months.

In the last few years, Toronto residents have moved into some of the Hammer's more trendy neighbourhoods such as James Street and Locke Street.

With the average price of a Toronto coming in at $700,000 and rising, those looking for more affordable housing may want to consider Hamilton's growing condo market.

Here are some new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton.

A project from DeSantis Homes, The Muse will be a glassy condo development with views of Lake Ontario. With a vision for the arts, plans for this building include an art gallery and co-creating space.

But there will also be places to socialize including a club lounge and rooftop terrace with barbecues. The 12 story building will have 260 units, and the price is right — starting in the low $400,000s.

For those who like a heritage loft rather than a modern condo, the Beasley Park Lofts are being constructed out of an 1840s foundry turned textile warehouse, the Cannon Knitting Mills.

The plans include 400 residential suites, 140 commercial units and a boutique hotel. This development from Harry Stinson is slated to be complete in 2024. The units range in price from $299,900 studios to million-dollar penthouses.

A 5.24 hectare lakefront community with 1,500 units is proposed for the Waterfront Shores development. The community will feature approximately 1.6 kilometres of walkable landscape connecting to city parks.

Sales of the condos and townhomes from Tercot Communities is expected to start in 2021.

Those looking to move to Hamilton sooner may want to check out the Jamesville Lofts. Located on the west end of Hamilton, the lofts have 10-foot studio-inspired ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are only 40 units in this building and they range in price from $429,050 to $689,600 from 487 to 787 square feet.

Rising 36 storeys, The Moderne is being billed as one of the tallest condominium towers in downtown Hamilton. The tower is being built at King Street and Catharine Street, adjacent to the historic Residences at the Royal Connaught. The sleek, reflective tower will have an art-deco-inspired podium that pays homage to the site's history.

The entire eighth floor of this development, dubbed The Social Club, will include a fireside lounge, co-working spaces, meeting room, games room, billiards, movie theatre, a wine and scotch tasting bar, and rooftop patio with a dining terrace, grills and fire pits.