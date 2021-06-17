Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
condos for sale hamilton

5 new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton

As real estate prices continue to climb in the city, more people are considering relocating and Hamilton has some new condo developments that might tempt even die-hard Toronto residents.

Hamilton tends to be a less expensive option for housing and even saw a real estate boom in recent months.

In the last few years, Toronto residents have moved into some of the Hammer's more trendy neighbourhoods such as James Street and Locke Street.

With the average price of a Toronto coming in at $700,000 and rising, those looking for more affordable housing may want to consider Hamilton's growing condo market.

Here are some new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton.

The Muse

A project from DeSantis Homes, The Muse will be a glassy condo development with views of Lake Ontario. With a vision for the arts, plans for this building include an art gallery and co-creating space.

condos for sale in hamilton

The Muse is an artsy condo development planned near Lake Ontario. Rendering via The Muse

But there will also be places to socialize including a club lounge and rooftop terrace with barbecues. The 12 story building will have 260 units, and the price is right — starting in the low $400,000s.

Beasley Park Lofts

For those who like a heritage loft rather than a modern condo, the Beasley Park Lofts are being constructed out of an 1840s foundry turned textile warehouse, the Cannon Knitting Mills.

condos for sale in hamilton

The Beasley Park Lofts are being constructed out of a former textile warehouse.  Rendering via Beasley Park Lofts

The plans include 400 residential suites, 140 commercial units and a boutique hotel. This development from Harry Stinson is slated to be complete in 2024. The units range in price from $299,900 studios to million-dollar penthouses.

Waterfront Shores

A 5.24 hectare lakefront community with 1,500 units is proposed for the Waterfront Shores development. The community will feature approximately 1.6 kilometres of walkable landscape connecting to city parks.

condos for sale in hamilton

Waterfront Shores will be a huge lakefront community in Hamilton. Rendering via Waterfront Shores

Sales of the condos and townhomes from Tercot Communities is expected to start in 2021.

Jamesville Lofts

Those looking to move to Hamilton sooner may want to check out the Jamesville Lofts. Located on the west end of Hamilton, the lofts have 10-foot studio-inspired ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

condos for sale in hamilton

The Jamesville Lofts have 10-foot high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.  Rendering via Jamesville Lofts

There are only 40 units in this building and they range in price from $429,050 to $689,600 from 487 to 787 square feet.

The Moderne

Rising 36 storeys, The Moderne is being billed as one of the tallest condominium towers in downtown Hamilton. The tower is being built at King Street and Catharine Street, adjacent to the historic Residences at the Royal Connaught. The sleek, reflective tower will have an art-deco-inspired podium that pays homage to the site's history.

Condos for sale in hamilton

The Moderne will be one of Hamilton's tallest condo towers.

The entire eighth floor of this development, dubbed The Social Club, will include a fireside lounge, co-working spaces, meeting room, games room, billiards, movie theatre, a wine and scotch tasting bar, and rooftop patio with a dining terrace, grills and fire pits.

