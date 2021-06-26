It's still a renter's market in Toronto and landlords are offering some unreal deals

Toronto is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, but for those looking to rent in Canada's largest city, right now is one of the best times to be home-hunting in recent memory.

With more and more people leaving Toronto over the past year due to the pandemic, and an increasingly remote workforce, there's suddenly an overabundance of empty apartments throughout the city with desperate landlords looking for tenants.

These deals aren't just limited to the outskirts either, many can be had downtown in new buildings, and for one and two-bedroom apartments or condos.

Among the perks offered on Rentals.ca and Rentfaster.ca over the past month are gift cards worth up to $1500, a new 128GB iPhone 12 Pro, a stocked wine fridge, two months free rent, and $1,200 in value of 1GB Rogers internet.

For those looking for a change of scenery, there are plenty of landlords waiting to invite you in with open arms.

It's no secret that the city is filled with some shady landlords, so this marks a rare occasion where the tenants are in complete control of the situation and can shop around.

Whether this is the new normal, or just a temporary situation until people begin to move back into the city remains to be seen, but for now it's a rare bright spot in the nightmare of Toronto real estate.