Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
7366 Appleby Line Milton

There's a 200-year-old log cabin in Ontario on sale for $4 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Most $4 million homes are outfitted with trendy fixtures, top-of-the-line appliances and smart home technology throughout. They have soaring ceilings, open concept layouts and  heated driveways. 

This $4 million home is the exact opposite of most homes. 

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The cabin has a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

"[It's] a 200 year old log cabin made from cedar logs brought from Simcoe County in 1961 constructed from 1972 to 1979," realtor Clayton Hackenbrook told blogTO. 

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The great room has 17-foot cathedral ceilings.

The cabin is filled with character and rustic charm.

7366 Appleby Line Milton

This cabin is fully functional with a septic system and water source is from it's own well. 

For example, Hackenbrook tells me the main cabin flooring is planks bought from the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. How cool is that?

7366 Appleby Line Milton

More sleeping room is found in the second floor loft.

There are three bedrooms and one bathroom.

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The original second cabin was lost due to a fire.

The kitchen leaves a lot to be desired with the appliances looking like they're from the 60s. 

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The unfinished bunk house has hydro for a future build.

But in all honesty it's not the Canadiana log cabin that's worth the $4 million. It's also not the other buildings on the property.  

7366 Appleby Line Milton

All the buildings need repair, according to the realtor. 

If you're curious there's an unfinished bunk house, a hay shed, a log workshop and storage buildings, which are in need of repair, and a 10 stall barn with four paddocks. 

7366 Appleby Line Milton

There are many maple trees on the property so potentially someone could run maple syrup in the spring.

All of those are fine but the real selling point of this place is the fact that it sits on 88 acres of escarpment just north of Rattlesnake Point

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The managed mixed forest helps reduce the property taxes significantly.

It features approximately 60 acres of field that grow corn, hay, and soy beans – all maintained by a local farmer – and the rest is beautiful forest.

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The property backs onto the brow of the Niagara Escarpment.

"This is a great area for hiking and rock climbing," says Hackenbrook, noting that Rattlesnake Point Conservation, Kelso/Glen Eden Conservation Area, Spring Ridge Farms and Chudleigh are all just a stones throw away. 

7366 Appleby Line Milton

The main cabin also has a full basement. 

Not to mention you're only 45 minutes from Toronto, so you pretty much get the best of both worlds.

Photos by

Clayton Hackenbrook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

There's a 200-year-old log cabin in Ontario on sale for $4 million

This Toronto house is only $500K but it smells so bad you can't go inside

This $14 million mansion in Mississauga looks like something out of a fairy tale

5 new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton

The cost to rent a Toronto apartment is going up again but it's falling in the suburbs

This is what a $20K a month penthouse apartment looks like in Toronto

Toronto condo prices have risen by 44% since 2017's housing peak

The Toronto house featured in My Big Fat Greek Wedding is for sale