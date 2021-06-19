There's a 200-year-old log cabin in Ontario on sale for $4 million

Most $4 million homes are outfitted with trendy fixtures, top-of-the-line appliances and smart home technology throughout. They have soaring ceilings, open concept layouts and heated driveways.

This $4 million home is the exact opposite of most homes.

"[It's] a 200 year old log cabin made from cedar logs brought from Simcoe County in 1961 constructed from 1972 to 1979," realtor Clayton Hackenbrook told blogTO.

The cabin is filled with character and rustic charm.

For example, Hackenbrook tells me the main cabin flooring is planks bought from the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. How cool is that?

There are three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The kitchen leaves a lot to be desired with the appliances looking like they're from the 60s.

But in all honesty it's not the Canadiana log cabin that's worth the $4 million. It's also not the other buildings on the property.

If you're curious there's an unfinished bunk house, a hay shed, a log workshop and storage buildings, which are in need of repair, and a 10 stall barn with four paddocks.

All of those are fine but the real selling point of this place is the fact that it sits on 88 acres of escarpment just north of Rattlesnake Point.

It features approximately 60 acres of field that grow corn, hay, and soy beans – all maintained by a local farmer – and the rest is beautiful forest.

"This is a great area for hiking and rock climbing," says Hackenbrook, noting that Rattlesnake Point Conservation, Kelso/Glen Eden Conservation Area, Spring Ridge Farms and Chudleigh are all just a stones throw away.

Not to mention you're only 45 minutes from Toronto, so you pretty much get the best of both worlds.