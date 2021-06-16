This is what a $13 million house in one of Toronto's most famous neighbourhoods looks like

When a house comes on the market for almost $13 million one expects a lot. Not only should the home be gorgeous but it should have that "wow factor", that je-ne-sais-quoi, ya know?

This home, while very tasteful and beautiful, is kind of, dare I say, basic.

The historic home was built in 1901 with traditional red brick, stone and wood detailing in the defining Queen Anne Revival style by the prolific Toronto architect C. J. Gibson.

The house, located at 70 Lowther Avenue in the Annex, was restored in 2015 with all the modern luxury amenities added.

It does have all the bells and whistles of a high-end 21st century home, including top-of-the-line appliances, a media room, glass wine cellar, integrated LED lighting and more.

The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two kitchens and a nanny suite, which does something to justify the $12,995,000 listing price.

The principal rooms are spacious and have lots of natural light.

The open concept main floor has wide plank oak wood floors, coffered ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, all which contribute to the luxury of the home.

The bedrooms are also well sized with their own ensuites and the primary bedroom has two walk-in wardrobes.

And while there are still touches of the historic house, like the stained glass windows, for the most part the home looks completely new and lacks any character.

The only bit of character that seems to have been added back into the house is the herringbone mosaic backsplash in one of the bathrooms.

Everything else looks like it's designed for an advert in House and Home Magazine.

While the home sits on a 43 x 106 foot corner lot, and the house is more than 6,800 square-feet of living space, another down side to this property is there isn't a ton of outdoor space.

There's only a small stone patio with just enough space for outdoor dining or relaxing with friends and a barbecue area.

So while this is a magnificent heritage home that has been restored well, including structurally re-enforced and re-purposed, it's still surprising that it was listed for almost $13 million.