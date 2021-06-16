Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 41 minutes ago
70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

This is what a $13 million house in one of Toronto's most famous neighbourhoods looks like

When a house comes on the market for almost $13 million one expects a lot. Not only should the home be gorgeous but it should have that "wow factor", that je-ne-sais-quoi, ya know? 

This home, while very tasteful and beautiful, is kind of, dare I say, basic. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The dining room has integrated LED lighting in the ceiling.

The historic home was built in 1901 with traditional red brick, stone and wood detailing in the defining Queen Anne Revival style by the prolific Toronto architect C. J. Gibson

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The home begins with a grand foyer, with inlay paneled walls throughout the home.

The house, located at 70 Lowther Avenue in the Annex, was restored in 2015 with all the modern luxury amenities added.70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The basement features a pre-wired home movie theatre. 

It does have all the bells and whistles of a high-end 21st century home, including top-of-the-line appliances, a media room, glass wine cellar, integrated LED lighting and more.

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The third floor has a second master bedroom and a private study room with French doors to a balcony. 

The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two kitchens and a nanny suite, which does something to justify the $12,995,000 listing price.

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The home was remodeled with the help of City of Toronto heritage and The Annex Residents association. 

The principal rooms are spacious and have lots of natural light.

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

 A butler's pantry adjoins the kitchen. 

The open concept main floor has wide plank oak wood floors, coffered ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, all which contribute to the luxury of the home.

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The home boasts two primary bedrooms with spa-like ensuites.

The bedrooms are also well sized with their own ensuites and the primary bedroom has two walk-in wardrobes. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The formal living room focuses on a feature wall with a gas fireplace and inlay beveled bronze mirror. 

And while there are still touches of the historic house, like the stained glass windows, for the most part the home looks completely new and lacks any character. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

This spa-style private ensuite comes with a shower feature wall, free-standing Victoria & Albert tub and floating double sink vanity.

The only bit of character that seems to have been added back into the house is the herringbone mosaic backsplash in one of the bathrooms.  

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The dressing room highlights a central island dresser.

Everything else looks like it's designed for an advert in House and Home Magazine. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

Solid white oak wide plank engineered hardwood floors, detailed moldings and baseboards are among the modern features of this completely remodeled home.

While the home sits on a 43 x 106 foot corner lot, and the house is more than 6,800 square-feet of living space, another down side to this property is there isn't a ton of outdoor space. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

There’s a built-in grill for year-round barbecuing in the backyard.

There's only a small stone patio with just enough space for outdoor dining or relaxing with friends and a barbecue area. 

70 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The wine cellar with a glass door and LED lights designed to showcase your wine collection.

So while this is a magnificent heritage home that has been restored well, including structurally re-enforced and re-purposed, it's still surprising that it was listed for almost $13 million. 

