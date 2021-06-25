This $9 million house in Toronto feels like a psychedelic trip

You'd never guess just by looking at the classic Georgian-stlye exterior of this Rosedale home, but inside lies the most colourful and wild interiors I've seen in a while.

The home, located at 39 Whitney Avenue, is listed for just over $9 million.

It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and over 7,000 square-feet of living space. All pretty bog standard when it comes to Rosedale homes.

But what truly makes this property stand out, like the realtor states in the listing is the "breathtaking interiors".

The LA meets Miami meets Alice in Wonderland design is truly iconic.

I mean there's leopard print wallpaper on the ceiling in the dining room and a zebra print runner up the stairs.

But possibly the most trippy room of them all is the office. The walls are a swirl of colours and I don't know where to look first.

I don't really know how you'd get any work done in that room because I would constantly be staring at the walls.

The home, despite being Georgian-style, was built new in 2004 by John Emry's Fairmont Properties and was designed in the "piano nobile" style.

This home is also ideal for art lovers with tall 10-foot ceilings and big windows to let in lots of light.

And while there are plenty of out there statements in the interior finishes, a lot of the house is quite muted with all white walls so that any art you bring in be the focal piece.

And rooms like the kitchen with all-white cabinets, quartz counters and integrated appliances or the bathroom are quite simple.

The home also has plenty of outdoor space and the third floor terrace is perfect for a summer time BBQ.

Other features worth noting are the backyard pool, the two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and lower level complete with a dry bar, wine cellar and games room.

It really has it all and a bag of chips!

"[This] is truly one of the best properties to come to the market in a while," concludes realtor James Warren.

"It has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully curated for today's living and the pop of colour on the solid white background is just so beautiful."