39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

This $9 million house in Toronto feels like a psychedelic trip

You'd never guess just by looking at the classic Georgian-stlye exterior of this Rosedale home, but inside lies the most colourful and wild interiors I've seen in a while. 39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

Heated white marble floors are featured on the main floor.  

The home, located at 39 Whitney Avenue, is listed for just over $9 million

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms on the third floor. 

It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and over 7,000 square-feet of living space. All pretty bog standard when it comes to Rosedale homes. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The living room has a gas fireplace. 

But what truly makes this property stand out, like the realtor states in the listing is the "breathtaking interiors". 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The open reception on the third floor has access to the private rooftop patio. 

The LA meets Miami meets Alice in Wonderland design is truly iconic.

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

Off the kitchen is a servery which leads into the dining room, making it an ideal home for entertaining. 

I mean there's leopard print wallpaper on the ceiling in the dining room and a zebra print runner up the stairs. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

Barrel windows are painted with a 1960's wave influence. 

But possibly the most trippy room of them all is the office. The walls are a swirl of colours and I don't know where to look first.

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom features a view of the garden, a private balcony, two walk-in closets and a five-piece ensuite bathroom with heated floors. 

I don't really know how you'd get any work done in that room because I would constantly be staring at the walls. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The home, despite being Georgian-style, was built new in 2004 by John Emry's Fairmont Properties and was designed in the "piano nobile" style.39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The family room is opens to the kitchen and has a gas fireplace. 

This home is also ideal for art lovers with tall 10-foot ceilings and big windows to let in lots of light.

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

Rich oak hardwood floors are found on the second level. 

And while there are plenty of out there statements in the interior finishes, a lot of the house is quite muted with all white walls so that any art you bring in be the focal piece. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line Miele appliances. 

And rooms like the kitchen with all-white cabinets, quartz counters and integrated appliances or the bathroom are quite simple. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The rooftop terrace is kitted out with a sink, fridge and BBQ. 

The home also has plenty of outdoor space and the third floor terrace is perfect for a summer time BBQ. 

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The lower level also has a gym, sauna and three-piece bathroom. 

Other features worth noting are the backyard pool, the two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and lower level complete with a dry bar, wine cellar and games room.

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The private guest powder room. 

It really has it all and a bag of chips!

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The backyard with the inground pool. 

"[This] is truly one of the best properties to come to the market in a while," concludes realtor James Warren.

39 Whitney Avenue Toronto

The cozy games room with a built-in fireplace. 

"It has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully curated for today's living and the pop of colour on the solid white background is just so beautiful." 

Photos by

Silverhouse HD

