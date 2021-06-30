Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
377 Walmer Road Toronto

This $6 million home in Toronto is a goth's dream house

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Maybe 2000's goth style isn't only popular with Gen Z now a days... This Toronto home is making a compelling argument that it should be included in high-end homes. 

It's moody, glamorous and oh so goth! 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The living room has coffered ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. 

Listed for $5,595,000 the home, located at 377 Walmer Road in the Casa Loma neighbourhood, has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has an ensuite and dressing room / office area. 

While that's all pretty standard for a home in this neighbourhood, it's the interior decor that really caught my eye. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The listing does begin with the words: "dare to be bold!" and you might need to be to own a home like this. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

Bold coloured accents add a sense of whimsy to the home. 

The home is almost entirely black and white, which means any colours added pop against the monochromatic background. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The dramatic and glamourous primary bedroom. 

The black walls and ceilings create a cave-like feel to the rooms, yet don't make the space feel smaller than it is. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

Stainless steel appliances and black fixtures featured throughout the kitchen. 

The kitchen is gleaming with all white cabinetry and marble countertops.

377 Walmer Road Toronto

Lots of natural light in the dining room thanks to the large windows. 

It's also open-concept with dining room. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The dressing room features panelled walls to add depth. 

I'm still on the fence about the black and white pinstripe wallpaper featured throughout the home. It's a bit Tim Burton / Beetlejuice but that was probably the intention.

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The powder room. 

Even if you're not a fan of the interior decor, the home is stunning architecturally. 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

One of the terraces. 

There are large windows, luxury finishes throughout, there's an airy open-concept layout, private terraces off each level and lots of living space.

377 Walmer Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

There's even an elevator in the home.

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The backyard has lots of greenery. 

Further, the backyard has all the bells and whistles including a waterfall, outdoor fireplace, living and dining areas and a "swimspa" (read: giant Jacuzzi). 

377 Walmer Road Toronto

The shaded living and dining area of the back garden. 

So if goth really wasn't "just a phase" this home might just be perfect. 

Photos by

Silverhouse HD

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $6 million home in Toronto is a goth's dream house

People are leaving Toronto and Montreal for Vancouver and Halifax in droves

This $9.5 million home in Toronto is a two-for-one deal

Toronto rent prices keep rising but some neighbourhoods are still cheap

Modern tower with a rooftop deck is coming to Toronto's waterfront

This $7.5 million mansion north of Toronto looks like an English Castle on the inside

$8 million mansion north of Toronto was on a TV show and comes with its own car wash

Toronto building that's an enclave for artists and creators is facing redevelopment