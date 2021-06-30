This $6 million home in Toronto is a goth's dream house

Maybe 2000's goth style isn't only popular with Gen Z now a days... This Toronto home is making a compelling argument that it should be included in high-end homes.

It's moody, glamorous and oh so goth!

Listed for $5,595,000 the home, located at 377 Walmer Road in the Casa Loma neighbourhood, has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms.

While that's all pretty standard for a home in this neighbourhood, it's the interior decor that really caught my eye.

The listing does begin with the words: "dare to be bold!" and you might need to be to own a home like this.

The home is almost entirely black and white, which means any colours added pop against the monochromatic background.

The black walls and ceilings create a cave-like feel to the rooms, yet don't make the space feel smaller than it is.

The kitchen is gleaming with all white cabinetry and marble countertops.

It's also open-concept with dining room.

I'm still on the fence about the black and white pinstripe wallpaper featured throughout the home. It's a bit Tim Burton / Beetlejuice but that was probably the intention.

Even if you're not a fan of the interior decor, the home is stunning architecturally.

There are large windows, luxury finishes throughout, there's an airy open-concept layout, private terraces off each level and lots of living space.

There's even an elevator in the home.

Further, the backyard has all the bells and whistles including a waterfall, outdoor fireplace, living and dining areas and a "swimspa" (read: giant Jacuzzi).

So if goth really wasn't "just a phase" this home might just be perfect.