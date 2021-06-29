Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
34 Warren Road Toronto

This $9.5 million home in Toronto is a two-for-one deal

With a description like Architectural Gold this home in Toronto has some expectations to live up to and boy does it! 

34 Warren Road, aka the Francis Jemmett House, is a historical Arts & Crafts home in South Hill that feels like love at first sight. 34 Warren Road Toronto

The living room has lots of natural light with two sets of bay windows. 

In fact, the current owner loved it so much that it hasn't been on the market in 70 years! 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The wine cellar. 

The home, listed for $9,495,000, sits on a 18,000 square-foot lot in the heart of Toronto and was completely restored in 2002 by the current owners. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

It was designed in 1907 by Eden Smith, who was a renowned early 20th century "architect to the stars", according to realtor Vicky Tal. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The dining room. 

"In 1931 the great room and master suite were added to make this grand dame of the Toronto Arts & Crafts scene even grander. Beautiful wainscotting and hardwood floors throughout stay true to the architectural origins of the home," she adds.

34 Warren Road Toronto

The principal bedroom has two walk-in closets, a dressing room and en suite bathroom. 

The home comes complete with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, big principal rooms and a chef's kitchen. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

A powder room. 

Some parts of the home do seem a bit dated, like some of the bathrooms, the light fixtures and wall colours but they're definitely not deal breakers.  

34 Warren Road Toronto

The library with built-in bookcases. 

The home also boasts a gorgeous library and large wine cellar for avid collectors of both wine and books. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

A view of the backyard. 

And that's just the main house. This property in fact has two places you could live. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The backyard comes complete with an inground pool and lots of patio and lawn space. 

At the back of the property there's a 800-square-foot coach house overlooking the lush gardens and pool. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The main floor of the coach house. 

The coach house is quaint but has a bathroom and a kitchenette. The slatted wood ceilings are a great architectural element. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

The loft of the coach house. 

I could see this being ideal for anyone who maybe had parents or in-laws they wanted to look after but still wanted to maintain a bit of space. 

34 Warren Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms in the main house. 

It could also easily be turned into a great Airbnb spot now that travel restrictions are easing. 34 Warren Road Toronto

The bathroom in the coach house. 

Either way you're getting two homes for the price of one... albeit a steep price of one. 

Photos by

Property Pandas

