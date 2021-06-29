This $9.5 million home in Toronto is a two-for-one deal

With a description like Architectural Gold this home in Toronto has some expectations to live up to and boy does it!

34 Warren Road, aka the Francis Jemmett House, is a historical Arts & Crafts home in South Hill that feels like love at first sight.

In fact, the current owner loved it so much that it hasn't been on the market in 70 years!

The home, listed for $9,495,000, sits on a 18,000 square-foot lot in the heart of Toronto and was completely restored in 2002 by the current owners.

It was designed in 1907 by Eden Smith, who was a renowned early 20th century "architect to the stars", according to realtor Vicky Tal.

"In 1931 the great room and master suite were added to make this grand dame of the Toronto Arts & Crafts scene even grander. Beautiful wainscotting and hardwood floors throughout stay true to the architectural origins of the home," she adds.

The home comes complete with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, big principal rooms and a chef's kitchen.

Some parts of the home do seem a bit dated, like some of the bathrooms, the light fixtures and wall colours but they're definitely not deal breakers.

The home also boasts a gorgeous library and large wine cellar for avid collectors of both wine and books.

And that's just the main house. This property in fact has two places you could live.

At the back of the property there's a 800-square-foot coach house overlooking the lush gardens and pool.

The coach house is quaint but has a bathroom and a kitchenette. The slatted wood ceilings are a great architectural element.

I could see this being ideal for anyone who maybe had parents or in-laws they wanted to look after but still wanted to maintain a bit of space.

It could also easily be turned into a great Airbnb spot now that travel restrictions are easing.

Either way you're getting two homes for the price of one... albeit a steep price of one.