Modern tower with a rooftop deck is coming to Toronto's waterfront

A waterfront community at Toronto's Cherry Beach area has long been in the works but new details on a flagship office tower have be released.

The Bend from 3C Lakeshore Inc. is a mixed-use, 14-acre master-planned community approved for a total of 2.5 million square feet of residential, office, retail, cultural and entertainment uses at Cherry Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

A modern office building with angled lines and terraces at 300 Queens Quay East is the development's flagship building, said Avison Young, the office leasing agent the tower.

The new office building will be 216,988 square feet, bounded by Lake Shore Boulevard East, a new street, Trinity Street, Queens Quay East and the New Cherry Street, now under construction.

Plans for the building, announced this week, include indoor and outdoor work and social spaces.

There will be seven terraces, a green roof and a rooftop amenity deck.

Tenants will also have access to a private shuttle from and to Union Station, as well as access via the express King streetcar and two upcoming LRT routes.

The property will be connected to East Bayfront, St. Lawrence Market, Corktown and the Distillery District, as well as the Waterfront Promenade and Martin Goodman Trail.

The project is designed by Adamson Associates Architects, a world-renowned architecture firm whose notable work includes the Canary Wharf in London, 2 World Trade Centre in New York City, and St. Lawrence Market North in Toronto.