$18 million Ontario mansion has hosted a queen and looks like it's out of a fairytale

Looking like an English countryside Tudor home, this 160-acre Caledon mansion belongs in the pages of a fairytale... or at least in Downtown Abbey. Yet, it's only 20 minutes north of Pearson Airport.

Also known as Hawkridge Farm, this one of Canada's grand estates, the likes of which "could never be recreated given all of today’s zoning restrictions," according to the listing.

The 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom home located at 17485 McLaren Road was recently redesigned in 2019 and is now listed for $18 million.

The interiors are classic and timeless with unique architectural features such as hand-carved fireplaces, glowing stained glass windows and 25-foot-high barrelled ceilings in the library.

The home was built to entertain with larger-than-life principal rooms, two kitchens and a catering area.

And the main house isn't the only building on the property.

According to the listing, the estate comes with a gate house, plus a three-bedroom guest house, a four-bedroom fishing cottage and a one-bedroom loft apartment.

The grand manor also has a plethora of amenities, including:

A tennis court

Sporting clays course

A trout pond

Miles of hiking trails and views across the Niagara Escarpment

An indoor pool with a waterfall, home gym, hot tub, steam room, change rooms and fireplace

A maple syrup operation with a fully equipped sugar shack

A chilled wine cellar that's called The Warehouse

An impressive array of wildlife from wild turkeys to deer to waterfowl and an inspiring mix of song birds.

The list goes on, but really just know that it has everything old money could want.

There's even room for a car collection, and a full horse facility if one has equestrian leanings.

This home has also hosted high-society's elite.

"The owners have entertained Elton John, Eric Clapton, Henry Moore and Queen Elizabeth II, along with Canadian prime ministers and sports legends," said the home's broker of record John Dunlap in an interview.

So you can honestly say this home truly is fit for royalty.