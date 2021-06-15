$18 million Ontario mansion has hosted a queen and looks like it's out of a fairytale
Looking like an English countryside Tudor home, this 160-acre Caledon mansion belongs in the pages of a fairytale... or at least in Downtown Abbey. Yet, it's only 20 minutes north of Pearson Airport.
Also known as Hawkridge Farm, this one of Canada's grand estates, the likes of which "could never be recreated given all of today’s zoning restrictions," according to the listing.
The 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom home located at 17485 McLaren Road was recently redesigned in 2019 and is now listed for $18 million.
The interiors are classic and timeless with unique architectural features such as hand-carved fireplaces, glowing stained glass windows and 25-foot-high barrelled ceilings in the library.
The home was built to entertain with larger-than-life principal rooms, two kitchens and a catering area.
And the main house isn't the only building on the property.
According to the listing, the estate comes with a gate house, plus a three-bedroom guest house, a four-bedroom fishing cottage and a one-bedroom loft apartment.
The grand manor also has a plethora of amenities, including:
The list goes on, but really just know that it has everything old money could want.
There's even room for a car collection, and a full horse facility if one has equestrian leanings.
This home has also hosted high-society's elite.
"The owners have entertained Elton John, Eric Clapton, Henry Moore and Queen Elizabeth II, along with Canadian prime ministers and sports legends," said the home's broker of record John Dunlap in an interview.
So you can honestly say this home truly is fit for royalty.
