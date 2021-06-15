Real Estate
17485 McLaren Road Caledon

$18 million Ontario mansion has hosted a queen and looks like it's out of a fairytale

Looking like an English countryside Tudor home, this 160-acre Caledon mansion belongs in the pages of a fairytale... or at least in Downtown Abbey. Yet, it's only 20 minutes north of Pearson Airport.  

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The main sitting room offers sweeping views of the rolling hills of Caledon. 

Also known as Hawkridge Farm, this one of Canada's grand estates, the likes of which "could never be recreated given all of today’s zoning restrictions," according to the listing

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The sumptuous master suite features a fireplace, twin dressing rooms, his and her en suite baths and a private terrace.

The 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom home located at 17485 McLaren Road was recently redesigned in 2019 and is now listed for $18 million

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The family room has a walk-out and 2-storey barreled ceilings.

The interiors are classic and timeless with unique architectural features such as hand-carved fireplaces, glowing stained glass windows and 25-foot-high barrelled ceilings in the library.

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The kitchen includes a pantry, fireplace and servery and is situated alongside the dining room. The kitchen can be either open to the dining room offering views over the property, or closed off for more formal occasions. 

The home was built to entertain with larger-than-life principal rooms, two kitchens and a catering area. 

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

Pictured is the gate house, workshop and guest house. 

And the main house isn't the only building on the property.

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The crystal-clear trout pond .

According to the listing, the estate comes with a gate house, plus a three-bedroom guest house, a four-bedroom fishing cottage and a one-bedroom loft apartment.

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The indoor pool and hot tub area also has a fireplace, steam room and gym. 

The grand manor also has a plethora of amenities, including: 17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The property is five minutes from Caledon Ski Club,  Caledon Mountain Trout Club and several golf courses.

  • A tennis court
  • Sporting clays course
  • A trout pond
  • Miles of hiking trails and views across the Niagara Escarpment
  • An indoor pool with a waterfall, home gym, hot tub, steam room, change rooms and fireplace
  • A maple syrup operation with a fully equipped sugar shack
  • A chilled wine cellar that's called The Warehouse 
  • An impressive array of wildlife from wild turkeys to deer to waterfowl and an inspiring mix of song birds.

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The living room is anchored with a fireplace at either end and is a perfect room for entertaining.

The list goes on, but really just know that it has everything old money could want.

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The main terrace overlooks the stunning landscape. 

There's even room for a car collection, and a full horse facility if one has equestrian leanings. 

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

The fireplaces are hand-carved and are so big they don't need screens.

This home has also hosted high-society's elite. 

17485 McLaren Road Caledon

One of the guest bedrooms. 

"The owners have entertained Elton John, Eric Clapton, Henry Moore and Queen Elizabeth II, along with Canadian prime ministers and sports legends," said the home's broker of record John Dunlap in an interview17485 McLaren Road Caledon

Wall-to-wall walk-outs and a sprawling stone terrace allow one to fully enjoy the natural setting.

So you can honestly say this home truly is fit for royalty.  17485 McLaren Road Caledon

Photos by

Moffat Dunlap

