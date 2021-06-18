Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1470 Mississauga Road

This $14 million mansion in Mississauga looks like something out of a fairy tale

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The exterior of this home reminds me of a dollhouse I coveted as a child; the pale yellow exterior with turquois shutters and Juliette balconies are something right out of a storybook. 

1470 Mississauga Road

Meticulously manicured grounds create the perfect private oasis in the back garden.

And the inside is no different.

1470 Mississauga Road

Each bedroom features vaulted ceilings, cove lighting, Juliette balconies, an expansive walk-in closet and ensuite bath. 

Truly it looks like it belongs in the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tales book – although the cleaned up Disney version not the weird dark German version. 1470 Mississauga Road

The saltwater pool. 

The home located at 1470 Mississauga Road offers offers over 23,000 square feet of living space on 1.5 acres in prestigious Lorne Park.

1470 Mississauga Road

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

It's listed now for $13,900,000 and was custom built by Chatsworth Homes and designed by Bill Hicks.

1470 Mississauga Road

Ensuite bathroom with a clawfoot tub. 

The owners had a very clear wishlist, according to Chatsworth builders.

1470 Mississauga Road

Reclaimed wood beams are featured throughout the home. 

They specifically asked for "a french 'old world' feel, long lasting resilient construction, and shabby chic décor."

1470 Mississauga Road

The one-of-a-kind four season room has 29 -foot ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling gas stone fireplace and gorgeous glass sliding doors to the backyard oasis for quintessential indoor/outdoor living. 

Think French Chateau mixed with a farmhouse. 

1470 Mississauga Road

The open concept layout creates a seamless transition between the principal rooms. 

On their website they said they worked "tirelessly" with the millwork suppliers to get the nuances of the owner’s "shabby chic vision" by creating distressed French Country cabinetry.

1470 Mississauga Road

The dining room walks-out to the backyard.

And while the interior is definitely not everyone's style, you can tell the finishes are high-end and carefully thought out.

1470 Mississauga Road

The foyer has an nine-foot mahogany wood door, 18-foot ceilings and custom wood beams. 

The combination of stone, reclaimed wood beams, multiple fireplaces and walnut floors all create a warmth to what could be an otherwise sterile McMansion. 

1470 Mississauga Road

 Engineered walnut floors throughout evoke warm earth tones with engineered durability. 

And despite it being a unique style the soaring ceilings, open concept floor plan and luxury touches make it a home worth loooking at. 

1470 Mississauga Road

An off white colour scheme, tall ceilings, and spacious volumes are used to create a flowing, airy feel.

The kitchen is a chef's kitchen, with a double island, top-of-the-line appliances and one of the most impressive hoodfans I've ever seen. 

1470 Mississauga Road

The library is on the second floor and has a Juliette balcony that overlooks the backyard. 

The library is any book lovers dream, with 12-foot ceilings, exquisite wood beams and built-in bookshelves with a rolling ladder.

1470 Mississauga Road

The coach house is secluded at the back of the property and has one bedroom, two bathrooms and compliments the main house with stone work, wood beams and vaulted ceilings. 

The property also boasts a nanny/in-law suite over the four-car garage and a secluded coach house, in addition to the sprawling seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house. 

1470 Mississauga Road

The imported greenhouse. 

For gardners and plant enthusiasts, the greenhouse in the backyard is a sight to behold. 

1470 Mississauga Road

The family compound sits on more than an acre of land. 

According to the realtor, the green house was imported from the UK and definitely lends an old-world charm and a relaxed feel to the rear garden. 

1470 Mississauga Road

An elevator descends to the basement which houses hobby and project rooms, along with a rec room and bar ideal for entertaining.

And in case you thought the home missed the marks of any good $14 million mansion don't fret, the home also has a private gym, billiards, an in-ground pool, and an elevator. 

1470 Mississauga Road

The luxurious main floor primary bedroom. 

Not to mention the primary bedroom with a stone fireplace, wet bar, two expansive dressing rooms and a five-piece spa-like bath complete with marble finishes and a soaker tub.

1470 Mississauga Road

Limestone patio surrounds the pool.

So for someone, this house could be their happily ever after forever home. 

Photos by

JMAC Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Toronto house is only $500K but it smells so bad you can't go inside

This $14 million mansion in Mississauga looks like something out of a fairy tale

5 new condo developments that might convince you to move to Hamilton

The cost to rent a Toronto apartment is going up again but it's falling in the suburbs

This is what a $20K a month penthouse apartment looks like in Toronto

Toronto condo prices have risen by 44% since 2017's housing peak

The Toronto house featured in My Big Fat Greek Wedding is for sale

Home prices in this Ontario city are exploding thanks to people leaving Toronto