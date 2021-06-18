This $14 million mansion in Mississauga looks like something out of a fairy tale

The exterior of this home reminds me of a dollhouse I coveted as a child; the pale yellow exterior with turquois shutters and Juliette balconies are something right out of a storybook.

And the inside is no different.

Truly it looks like it belongs in the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tales book – although the cleaned up Disney version not the weird dark German version.

The home located at 1470 Mississauga Road offers offers over 23,000 square feet of living space on 1.5 acres in prestigious Lorne Park.

It's listed now for $13,900,000 and was custom built by Chatsworth Homes and designed by Bill Hicks.

The owners had a very clear wishlist, according to Chatsworth builders.

They specifically asked for "a french 'old world' feel, long lasting resilient construction, and shabby chic décor."

Think French Chateau mixed with a farmhouse.

On their website they said they worked "tirelessly" with the millwork suppliers to get the nuances of the owner’s "shabby chic vision" by creating distressed French Country cabinetry.

And while the interior is definitely not everyone's style, you can tell the finishes are high-end and carefully thought out.

The combination of stone, reclaimed wood beams, multiple fireplaces and walnut floors all create a warmth to what could be an otherwise sterile McMansion.

And despite it being a unique style the soaring ceilings, open concept floor plan and luxury touches make it a home worth loooking at.

The kitchen is a chef's kitchen, with a double island, top-of-the-line appliances and one of the most impressive hoodfans I've ever seen.

The library is any book lovers dream, with 12-foot ceilings, exquisite wood beams and built-in bookshelves with a rolling ladder.

The property also boasts a nanny/in-law suite over the four-car garage and a secluded coach house, in addition to the sprawling seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house.

For gardners and plant enthusiasts, the greenhouse in the backyard is a sight to behold.

According to the realtor, the green house was imported from the UK and definitely lends an old-world charm and a relaxed feel to the rear garden.

And in case you thought the home missed the marks of any good $14 million mansion don't fret, the home also has a private gym, billiards, an in-ground pool, and an elevator.

Not to mention the primary bedroom with a stone fireplace, wet bar, two expansive dressing rooms and a five-piece spa-like bath complete with marble finishes and a soaker tub.

So for someone, this house could be their happily ever after forever home.