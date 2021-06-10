This $13 million mansion in Vaughan comes with a walk-in closet the size of a shoe store

This home in Vaughan looks like it came straight from Pinterest with the herringbone floors, brass accents and marble waterfall counters.

But its most impressive feature is one only the most intimate guests will ever see.

It also might just be any shoe-a-holic or sneaker head's dream home.

This palatial home will cost a pretty penny, though. The 143 Thornridge Drive mansion is listed at $12,800,000.

The five-bedroom home is a mix of modern design and old-world character with arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, pocket doors and impressive stone and millwork throughout.

It's definitely not your typical McMansion.

The kitchen, living room and dining areas are all open-concept with soaring 12-foot ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances and beautiful oak floors.

Upstairs are the spacious bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

The home also boasts a wet bar, "Cineplex-like" theatre, billiards room, a gym and spa as well as a six-car heated garage and workshop.

And while all of that is certainly nice, it might be surprising to note that maybe the most impressive part of the house is something most of us don't even consider.

That's right, the primary bedroom closet is what dreams are made of. I mean just look at it!

It's the size of a boutique store and there's so much room for shoes and clothes and accessories with the god-lighting in the shelves to illuminate your beautiful things. There's even two skylights in this closet!

Forget the rest of the house, how much is it to just live in the closet?

Though, to be fair, the whole house does seem like a pretty tasteful way to spend your surplus cash.