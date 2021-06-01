This sprawling 100-year-old house in Toronto has its own private beach for $7 million

The last time this house was on the market back in 2013 you had to pay $50 just to see it.

The proceeds went to SickKids Foundation but still strange. Stranger still, no one has seen the interior of 1 Fallingbrook Road in years.

There were no interior shots in 2013 and there aren't any interior shots now, because according to the real estate agents, the house has been "gutted down to the studs."

But truthfully, the interior of the house doesn't really matter because the true selling point is the property and the historical significance of the house.

The property is on over one-acre of land with approximately 183 feet of private Lake Ontario beach.

That's right, you can have your own private beach in Toronto.

It just will cost you $7,295,000, at least according to the listing price, and you need to walk up and down a hundred rickety looking stairs. But still, private waterfront!

As for the history of the home, it's all quite fascinating and a bit mysterious.

"The house was built by Canadian businessman H.P. Eckardt as a summer home," says realtor Cameron Levitt.

"There is some disagreement about the date it was built. The public records state 1889 while we have dates from other historic sources saying 1904 and 1907."

The home apparently has 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an indoor pool. There aren't any pictures, but there's a property survey that kinda maps it all out.

Levitt told blogTO that the home was built in a Queen Anne Revival style of architecture, which was prevalent in Canada during the late 1800's and early 1900's.

"The house originally had a turret on the main roof facing the lake, and we do not know when this was replaced by the current roof design," he added.

And the mysteries keep coming!

According to the listing, the house still has some features of the original home but one minor issue is that the house is deemed to be historically and architecturally important.

So the Heritage Board needs to approve any work to alter or restore the exterior or redevelop the property.