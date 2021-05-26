House in Toronto with no bedrooms has just sold for more for than $1 million

A bungalow in the Junction has sold for just over $1 million, despite the fact it has zero bedrooms.

The detached home at 314 Ryding Ave. was up on the market for just three days before being sold for $1,004,000 this weekend.

Recently renovated, the bungalow boasts "open-concept living," in other words, no separating walls to speak of, other than the washrooms.

Given that information, it's safe to say that the new residents (if there's more than one) should brace themselves for limited privacy in what is essentially a 632-square-foot box.

That being said, there is a basement where the bed is, so at least there are separate levels within the living space. The enclave downstairs acts as a bedroom, sans walls, with storage.

There are also two walkouts to a private backyard, which includes a deck and some green space.

The house is made up of hardwood floors, exposed beams and a kitchen with quartz counters.

There's also a double-car garage with a workshop included.

According to the listing, the home was put on the market for $799,000.