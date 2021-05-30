Entire Toronto strip mall home to popular shawarma spot on sale for $4.15 million

You can be the newest owner of an old plaza in Scarborough, if you have a cool $4,150,000 million lying around.

The property at 1967 Lawrence Ave E., which sits at a corner in Wexford, has just gone up for sale.

According to CBRE Limited, the company listing the property, the plaza is home to five units.

Its most active unit right now is Ibrahim BBQ, the longtime restaurant that's been serving 2-for-1 shawarmas until 5 a.m. for years. It's unclear whether the other businesses, including a travel agency and a foreign exchange centre, are operating during lockdown.

Also uncertain is whether Ibrahim BBQ will be retained once new owners take over. The owners of the restaurant could not be reached for comment at time of publishing.

The remainder of the 5,589-square-foot plaza boasts a dental facility, for any dentists interested in buying. The clinic comes with 3 fully plumbed operatories, a reception desk and waiting area, sterilization room and lab room.

If new owners don't plan on operating a dental practice, there's also the option of razing the plaza and turning it into some kind of mid-rise, as many property owners are prone to doing.

According to the listing, the plot of land is actually zoned for a building anywhere between six to eight storeys.

CBRE representative Danny Shvartsman couldn't be reached for comment regarding the potential future of the plaza.

Ibrahim BBQ and its iconic Best In Town 2 for 1 Shawarma sign and outdoor seating has anchored this strip of good eats for years, so hopefully the plans include this Wexford staple.