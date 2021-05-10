Real Estate
7346 Go Home Lake Shr Georgian Bay

This big lake house two hours north of Toronto is selling for less than $500K

There's a cottage sitting on an island off Georgian Bay that could be someone's nature getaway (or permanent home) for less than half a million dollars. 

Accessible only by boat, a cottage on Go Home Lake has just gone up for sale for $469,000. 

lake house georgianlake house georgian bay bay

This cottage at 7346 Go Home Lake Shr. is now up for sale for under $500K.

This three-bedroom cottage was built in 1979, and while real estate doesn't necessarily become more attractive the older it gets, the home's 42-year history certainly adds to the charm of this particular woodsy structure. 

The home's living space includes a fireplace.

The home's living space includes a fireplace. 

Depending on who buys, they could have the idyllic lake house of their dreams, or a permanent living situation, if they're fleeing the city.

lake house georgian bay

The cottage has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Go Home Lake is, according to Wiki, rockier and more rugged than other lakes in the Muskoka area, and there are varying stories as to how the lake got its name, though it also shares a name with the Go Home Bay downstream, with historic connections to loggers and timber that would be sent via the Musquash River.

The cottage's kitchen overlooks Go Home Lake.

The cottage's kitchen overlooks Go Home Lake. 

The cottage has more than 1,270 square feet of living space, defined by its vaulted ceilings and wood plank floors. 

The kitchen has a view of the lake, which sits just beyond the front yard.

lake house georgian bay

Go Home Lake is part of the Musquash River system. 

It comes with one three-piece bathroom. There's also an extra cabin in the backyard for guests.

lake house georgian bay

The cottage includes extensive space for storage and a backyard bunkie for guests.

Beyond all the features, including a fire place, the best part of this lake house is the lake, and the fact that you can boat across it along the river system through the gorgeous territory that includes Georgian Bay.

lake house georgian bay

This cottage is located about two hours' drive north of Toronto.

And just as important, it's really close: Just hop on the Highway of Heroes to a likely-looking launch and you're a quick boat-ride away. 

Sotheby's

