315 spadina avenue toronto

Toronto's newest high-rise development would be the first to ban chain stores

A new Toronto development won't have any multinational fast-food joints, Starbucks or brand-name clothing stores.

In a first for the city, the developer behind a proposed 13-storey building in the heart of Chinatown has agreed not to rent to chain businesses if their application is approved. 

315 spadina avenue

A condo development in Chinatown is the first to ban chain stores.

The development plans include 219 condo units and a non-residential area of approximately 893 square metres — which won't, according to the city, have any chain stores.

The project, which spans two main buildings at 315-325 Spadina Avenue, will displace more than 10 long-time Chinatown businesses.

The developer, Podium Developments, accepted a number of conditions from the city, said Councillor Mike Layton in a series of tweets this week.

The motion also required smaller retail units, a commercial rent freeze and first right of refusal for displaced retail tenants.

"These changes are intended to push back against gentrification in Chinatown, while supporting small business," Layton wrote.

315 spadina avenue toronto

Displaced businesses will be given first right of refusal for the retail spaces in the new development. 

He added that they weren't able to achieve everything they wanted, such as more affordable housing.

"But we have established some new principles that I hope other developers will agree to as we try to develop new planning tools to support these efforts," Layton wrote.

