Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
200 bloor street west

This $8.9 million Toronto condo comes with views of the CN Tower and an infinity pool

A downtown Toronto condo comes with a wrap-around balcony and infinity pool but it also has a huge price tag.

A condo at 2403 - 200 Bloor Street West is listed for sale for a whopping $8.9 million.

200 bloor street west toronto

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows.

This five-bedroom, two-storey, 3,460 square-feet condo is in Yorkville.

The living room looks spacious and comes with a fireplace and there are heated floors throughout.

200 bloor street west toronto

The kitchen has space for six people at the table.

The kitchen has some fancy Miele appliances and there are motorized upper cabinets.

200 bloor street west toronto

The listing calls this a wine cellar.

On the way upstairs, you will find a wine storage cabinet billed as a wine cellar. Not sure if you can call it a cellar in a condo, though.

200 bloor street west toronto

The primary bedroom has some fun looking lighting.

The primary bedroom has European LED lighting, and every bedroom has individual heating and cooling controls for those who can't agree on the best temperature.

The main bedroom ensuite comes with a jet tub.

200 bloor street west toronto

The ensuite has a beautiful tub and marble sinks.

The laundry room has a full-sized washer and dryer.

200 bloor street west toronto

The wrap-around balcony has space for dining and swimming.

The star of the show in this condo is the private outdoor space. There is a large wrap-around balcony on the condo's second level with a barbecue and built-in fridge.

200 bloor street west

The huge balcony offers views of the city.

For now, there are unobstructed views of Toronto's downtown core and the CN Tower. With the pace of new condo builds and construction who knows if that will change.

200 bloor street west toronto

Taking a dip in this pool at sunset would be relaxing.

For now, at least you can watch the sunset over Toronto in a beautiful infinity pool — that's if you have $8.9 million to spend.

Lead photo by

via Dash Property Management

