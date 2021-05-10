This $8.9 million Toronto condo comes with views of the CN Tower and an infinity pool

A downtown Toronto condo comes with a wrap-around balcony and infinity pool but it also has a huge price tag.

A condo at 2403 - 200 Bloor Street West is listed for sale for a whopping $8.9 million.

This five-bedroom, two-storey, 3,460 square-feet condo is in Yorkville.

The living room looks spacious and comes with a fireplace and there are heated floors throughout.

The kitchen has some fancy Miele appliances and there are motorized upper cabinets.

On the way upstairs, you will find a wine storage cabinet billed as a wine cellar. Not sure if you can call it a cellar in a condo, though.

The primary bedroom has European LED lighting, and every bedroom has individual heating and cooling controls for those who can't agree on the best temperature.

The main bedroom ensuite comes with a jet tub.

The laundry room has a full-sized washer and dryer.

The star of the show in this condo is the private outdoor space. There is a large wrap-around balcony on the condo's second level with a barbecue and built-in fridge.

For now, there are unobstructed views of Toronto's downtown core and the CN Tower. With the pace of new condo builds and construction who knows if that will change.

For now, at least you can watch the sunset over Toronto in a beautiful infinity pool — that's if you have $8.9 million to spend.