118 claremont street toronto

This cool celebrity flop-house in Toronto is for sale for $12M

If you have ever dreamed of mixing with stars and NHL players – or of being their landlord – a new home on the market might be just what you need.

The home at 118 Claremont Street, in Trinity Bellwoods, is currently used as a single-family home but guests to this multi-unit building have included A-list actors, according to listing agent Jonathan Hittner of Avison Young Commercial Real Estate Services.

"It is honestly one of the coolest residences you will ever see," says Hittner. "It is the most unique property I have ever seen for residential."

118 Claremont Street

The home at 118 Claremont Street comes with four separate units.

The size of the property and the multiple loft spaces make it unusual, Hittner says.

118 Claremont Street

Many of the living spaces are bright and open with high ceilings.

But you are going to need some serious cash for this place, it is listed for sale at just under $12 million.

118 Claremont Street

There are six bathrooms and two come with soaker tubs.

Built in the 1930s, this property was used as a dairy and a bakery, Hittner told blogTO.

118 Claremont Street

There are also kitchens with each of the units.

But it was converted to residential in the 1990s and it now has four units, described as the Espresso, Hotel, Loft and a Studio + Basement.

118 Claremont Street

This place doesn't have a yard but it does have some private outdoor spaces.

Past extended-stay guests in this place include Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Channing Tatum, James Franco, Neve Campbell, Joffrey Lupul, Stuart Townsend and Joel Kinnaman.

118 Claremont Street

The units have been designed with a loft look.

Only three different people have owned this building in 85 years.

118 Claremont Street

There are some places to hang out and get some sun.

It comes with eight bedrooms (two below grade) and six bathrooms total.

There are kitchens in the separate units.

118 Claremont Street

There isn't a pool or hot tub but there is a sauna.

There is also a sauna.

The place doesn't have a backyard but there are lower and upper level rooftop patios with views of the CN Tower.

118 Claremont Street

The roof top patio has a view of the city skyline.

It may not be in many people's budgets but this place is fun to look at — even if it just to dream about where each of the celebrities stayed.

Photos by

Avison Young Commercial Real Estate Services

