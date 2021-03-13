This $900k Toronto home was totally renovated to create a bookshelf wall and loft

A tiny Toronto home got a complete renovation and now has a custom-built bookshelf and loft accessed by a ladder.

The home at 51 Barker Avenue in East York was just listed for sale for $899,000. The home looked fairly average before renovations.

The two-bedroom home, built in 1920, has undergone a complete transformation, according to realtor Chris Neill of The Weir Team.

In the living room, a custom-built bookshelf takes up an entire wall. It has built-in lighting and a ladder to access the higher shelves. The ceiling fan can be operated remotely.

The kitchen now comes with a custom-made wood dining table that can adjust up or down and can accommodate a dinner party of eight.

The bench seating lifts for additional storage, and the custom dining set comes with the sale of the house.

Those into cooking will find gas-top burners in the kitchen, as well as a marble backsplash and Caesar stone counters. There are skylights and custom windows making this space bright and cheerful.

Over the kitchen is a tiny loft with lighting and electrical sockets that could be used as a reading nook or for storage. The ladder from the library can be used to access this loft. Neill suggests the iron rail here could also be used for pull-ups.

The main bedroom comes with a well-lot closet and the custom stained glass window pops in and out as you wish. There is also a hidden shoe closet right beside the bathroom.

The main floor bathroom has marble, heated floors, a European gas-powered towel-rack heater, and porcelain walls.

Because this home is small, there is extra storage behind the sink mirror and under the sink, and there is a large toiletries cabinet. The shower comes with a custom bench.

In the basement, you will find the second bedroom.

The cement floors here are heated throughout and it has been waterproofed and underpinned in 2018.

There is also a marble-topped wet bar and kitchenette with a copper sink and wine fridge.

The second bathroom has heated floors and comes with views looking out at the greenery in the summer.

In the backyard, you will find space for a small garden and a shed.

If you're looking for an (arguably pricier) condo alternative, this might make a good choice.