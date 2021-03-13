Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
51 barker avenue toronto

This $900k Toronto home was totally renovated to create a bookshelf wall and loft

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A tiny Toronto home got a complete renovation and now has a custom-built bookshelf and loft accessed by a ladder.

The home at 51 Barker Avenue in East York was just listed for sale for $899,000. The home looked fairly average before renovations.

51 barker avenue toronto

The home at 51 Barker Avenue before a complete renovation.

The two-bedroom home, built in 1920, has undergone a complete transformation, according to realtor Chris Neill of The Weir Team.

51 barker avenue toronto

After the renovation, an entire wall has been transformed with a built-in bookcase.

In the living room, a custom-built bookshelf takes up an entire wall. It has built-in lighting and a ladder to access the higher shelves. The ceiling fan can be operated remotely.

51 barker avenue toronto

The kitchen looked in need of a renovation before.

The kitchen now comes with a custom-made wood dining table that can adjust up or down and can accommodate a dinner party of eight.

51 barker avenue toronto

The kitchen has been completely re-done with a custom dining set that is included with the sale.

The bench seating lifts for additional storage, and the custom dining set comes with the sale of the house.

51 barker avenue toronto

There is natural light from skylights and large windows in the kitchen.

Those into cooking will find gas-top burners in the kitchen, as well as a marble backsplash and Caesar stone counters. There are skylights and custom windows making this space bright and cheerful.

51 barker avenue toronto

A tiny loft accessible by ladder could be used as a reading nook or for storage.

Over the kitchen is a tiny loft with lighting and electrical sockets that could be used as a reading nook or for storage. The ladder from the library can be used to access this loft. Neill suggests the iron rail here could also be used for pull-ups.

51 barker avenue toronto

The main bedroom comes with a view of the backyard. 

The main bedroom comes with a well-lot closet and the custom stained glass window pops in and out as you wish. There is also a hidden shoe closet right beside the bathroom.

51 barker avenue toronto

The bedroom is right off the kitchen in this small home.

The main floor bathroom has marble, heated floors, a European gas-powered towel-rack heater, and porcelain walls.

51 barker avenue toronto

There is a built-in bench in the shower.

Because this home is small, there is extra storage behind the sink mirror and under the sink, and there is a large toiletries cabinet. The shower comes with a custom bench.

51 barker avenue toronto

The basement floors are heated.

In the basement, you will find the second bedroom.

51 barker avenue toronto

The wet bar comes with a copper sink.

The cement floors here are heated throughout and it has been waterproofed and underpinned in 2018.

51 barker avenue toronto

There is a small seating area in the basement. 

There is also a marble-topped wet bar and kitchenette with a copper sink and wine fridge.

51 barker avenue toronto

The second bedroom is also in the basement.

The second bathroom has heated floors and comes with views looking out at the greenery in the summer.

51 barker avenue toronto

The basement bathroom has a small window with a view.

In the backyard, you will find space for a small garden and a shed.

51 barker avenue toronto

The backyard is big enough for a small garden in the summer.

If you're looking for an (arguably pricier) condo alternative, this might make a good choice.

Photos by

The Weir Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto one-bedroom condo sells for a recording-breaking $730K

This $900k Toronto home was totally renovated to create a bookshelf wall and loft

Nearly 80% of houses sold in Toronto last month went for over asking

Ontario keeps promise to donate land for Jane and Finch community hub after all

Colourful $6 million Toronto mansion has an epic backyard with stunning ravine views

10 one-bedroom condos you can buy for $500k or less in downtown Toronto right now

Canadians more interested in buying property in this Ontario town than anywhere else

This 1880s Toronto cottage is now for sale as a cute renovated tiny home