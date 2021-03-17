This tiny yellow house just sold for $1.46 million in Toronto

Picture this: you miraculously win a million dollars on a lottery ticket. You can finally buy your dream car, or maybe a decent-sized family home somewhere in the suburbs — but you still can't afford this tiny house in Toronto that just sold for $1.46 million.

With the housing market getting crazier with what seems like every minute in Toronto, and the average price of Toronto homes increasing by $100k over the past year, it's perhaps not even that surprising that a house that was selling for $347,000 in 2007 has more than quadrupled in price.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 191 Leslie Street.



Dark wooden floors, natural light and crown molding on the ceiling are a few features throughout the home.

The kitchen has an island for extra counter space, right next to two French doors leading to the back patio.

The upstairs bathroom has a tiled shower and a small window for some light.

One of the bedrooms features light blue walls, wooden floors, and window.

The basement is fully finished, equipped with wooden walls and carpeted flooring, giving it a cozy, cabin feel. It features a small extra kitchen as well.

The basement also has an extra bedroom and a bathroom.

The spacious backyard features a raised wooden deck and enough space for parking.

If you're into cozy (a nice word for tiny), cottage-like homes, this might be your thing, but for over a million bucks, you're probably better off saving your money.