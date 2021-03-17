Real Estate
191 Leslie Street

This tiny yellow house just sold for $1.46 million in Toronto

Picture this: you miraculously win a million dollars on a lottery ticket. You can finally buy your dream car, or maybe a decent-sized family home somewhere in the suburbs — but you still can't afford this tiny house in Toronto that just sold for $1.46 million.

With the housing market getting crazier with what seems like every minute in Toronto, and the average price of Toronto homes increasing by $100k over the past year, it's perhaps not even that surprising that a house that was selling for $347,000 in 2007 has more than quadrupled in price. 

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 191 Leslie Street.
191 Leslie Street

The living room offers a ton of natural light.

Dark wooden floors, natural light and crown molding on the ceiling are a few features throughout the home.

191 Leslie Street

The extra counter space could come in handy when hosting an event or cooking a meal.

The kitchen has an island for extra counter space, right next to two French doors leading to the back patio.

191 Leslie Street

The bathroom offers a bath or shower option, depending on what you're feeling.

The upstairs bathroom has a tiled shower and a small window for some light.

191 Leslie Street

This bedroom is one of two on the main floor.

One of the bedrooms features light blue walls, wooden floors, and window.

191 Leslie Street

The basement is functional, with tons of amenities.

The basement is fully finished, equipped with wooden walls and carpeted flooring, giving it a cozy, cabin feel. It features a small extra kitchen as well.

191 Leslie Street

Great for guests and renters alike.

The basement also has an extra bedroom and a bathroom.

191 Leslie Street

The backyard is big enough to park your cars.

The spacious backyard features a raised wooden deck and enough space for parking. 

If you're into cozy (a nice word for tiny), cottage-like homes, this might be your thing, but for over a million bucks, you're probably better off saving your money.

Lead photo by

Zoocasa

