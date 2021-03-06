Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
96 quebec street oshawa

This tiny home in Oshawa is back on the market for 375K

A unique tiny home in Oshawa on sale again but this time the asking price has nearly doubled.

The home at 96 Quebec Street in Oshawa was listed for $200,000 back in March of 2019, and now, two years later the home is for sale at $375,000.

96 quebec street oshawa

The open-concept tiny home at 96 Quebec Street in Oshawa is up for sale.

The 253-square-foot home drew a lot of attention last time it was up for sale. The previous home owner said interest in the property was "bananas" and six offers came on the first day it was listed.

The home is open concept with a loft accessed by a ladder. It is believed to have been built sometime between 1900 and 1942 but there were significant renovations before it was sold in 2019.

96 quebec street Oshawa

The home has a small kitchen.

More upgrades have been made over the last two years and the lot size has increased, current home owner Chris Arthur told blogTO. Arthur said he had a survey done and discovered part of the neighbouring property actually belonged to 96 Quebec.

"So that is how the lot got bigger," Arthur said. "Now it is a full-sized building lot."

96 quebec street Oshawa

There are new appliances in the kitchen.

Arthur upgraded the water heater and added new siding. It has new appliances including a stove and fridge. He re-sodded the yard and removed a tree, which is bringing in more sunlight. He feels the price is fair.

"It is kind of market value, if you look in Oshawa you don't find any house for under $450," he said.

96 quebec street Oshawa

The sleeping loft is accessed by a ladder.

Since he posted the home for sale on Kijiji on March 1, he had about 600 visits and two offers. The offers were too low and he turned them down, he said. He has one other person coming to see the home on March 6 who says she wants to buy the home.

96 quebec street Oshawa

The loft helps increase the living space in the tiny home.

When it was listed in 2019, the home drew a lot of interest.

"The last time the house was for sale, over 1,500 people came on a weekend to see it," he said.

He said he rented out the home after he bought it and had hundreds of people interested.

96 quebec street Oshawa

The bathroom has a shower but no tub.

Arthur believes it is the smallest legal dwelling in Oshawa and likely in Ontario.

"It is probably the smallest house in Canada," he said.

96 quebec street Oshawa

You won't be able to host large gatherings but the home is cozy.

Having stayed in the home for a week himself, he added: "It is comfortable, you have got everything you need there."

Compared to condos in the city, this place is cheap, and unlike condos, there is a yard and no monthly fees — if you don't mind moving to Oshawa, that is.

