Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
39 old park lane richmond hill

Mansion for sale in Richmond Hill has an indoor pool with a retractable roof

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A mansion now for sale in Richmond Hill comes with extravagant features including marble imported from Italy and an indoor pool with a retractable roof.

The 10,000 square-foot home at 39 Old Park Lane in Richmond Hill is listed for sale for $7.3 million.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The home at 39 Old Park Lane sits on one acre.

Built amongst prominent homes, it sits at the highest point and elevation in the neighbourhood, listing agent Leila Rezaei from Hammond International Properties told blogTO.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The home is the largest in the neighbourhood in Richmond Hill.

"This outstanding home on expansive grounds that evoke the sense of a private estate," Rezaei said.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The interior features marble imported from Italy.

The lot is an acre-plus of land but it is what inside that makes this home unique.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The double staircase at 39 Old Park Lane adds an interesting visual.

There are hand-painted gold finishes and marble imported from Italy that make the interior look more like a museum than a house.

39 old park lane richmond hill

Gold accents are found throughout the home decor.

At the entrance, there is a double staircase with a chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.

39 old park lane richmond hill

There are some visually stunning features in the home.

Another feature is a circular mezzanine offering a view from the upper floor to a grand piano below.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The dining room is formal but not huge.

The living room looks spacious and there is a formal dining room.

39 old park lane richmond hill

Chandeliers feature heavily in the home, including in the bedrooms.

There are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in the home.

39 old park lane richmond hill

There is more marble and a huge tub in the master bathroom.

Like the rest of the home, the bedrooms seem very formal but have tons of space. The master has a dressing room.

39 old park lane richmond hill

The indoor pool has a retractable roof.

One of the highlights of the home is the huge indoor pool, which comes with a retractable roof.

If you can afford a home like this then you can likely afford staff to clean it and the listing mentions a staff quarters on the lower level.

39 old park lane richmond hill

There is a sauna on the lower level.

There is also an entertainment room, sauna, billiards room, wine cellar, spa and gym on the lower level.

39 old park lane richmond hill

It is difficult to picture in winter but the garden is described as a "Shangri la."

Outside, there is a "Shangri-La garden" with flourishing greenery.

The attached garage has space for five vehicles.

39 old park lane richmond hill

There is space for five vehicles in garages. 

This home may not be to everyone's taste, but it's a look into an opulent lifestyle most of us can only imagine.

Photos by

Hammond International Properties

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Mansion for sale in Richmond Hill has an indoor pool with a retractable roof

27-storey condo in Toronto is set to replace rental apartment units from the 1960s

This is what a luxurious off-grid home looks like in Ontario

Toronto family completed their dream home in Blue Mountain just as lockdown hit

This is what a $2 million townhouse with five bathrooms looks like in Toronto

Breathtaking house in Toronto famous for Google Home ads hits the market at $3.5 million

Rent prices for retail stores just dropped by more than 13% in Toronto

This light-filled Toronto home comes with a glass courtyard for nearly $1.7 million