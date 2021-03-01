Mansion for sale in Richmond Hill has an indoor pool with a retractable roof

A mansion now for sale in Richmond Hill comes with extravagant features including marble imported from Italy and an indoor pool with a retractable roof.

The 10,000 square-foot home at 39 Old Park Lane in Richmond Hill is listed for sale for $7.3 million.

Built amongst prominent homes, it sits at the highest point and elevation in the neighbourhood, listing agent Leila Rezaei from Hammond International Properties told blogTO.

"This outstanding home on expansive grounds that evoke the sense of a private estate," Rezaei said.

The lot is an acre-plus of land but it is what inside that makes this home unique.

There are hand-painted gold finishes and marble imported from Italy that make the interior look more like a museum than a house.

At the entrance, there is a double staircase with a chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.

Another feature is a circular mezzanine offering a view from the upper floor to a grand piano below.

The living room looks spacious and there is a formal dining room.

There are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in the home.

Like the rest of the home, the bedrooms seem very formal but have tons of space. The master has a dressing room.

One of the highlights of the home is the huge indoor pool, which comes with a retractable roof.

If you can afford a home like this then you can likely afford staff to clean it and the listing mentions a staff quarters on the lower level.

There is also an entertainment room, sauna, billiards room, wine cellar, spa and gym on the lower level.

Outside, there is a "Shangri-La garden" with flourishing greenery.

The attached garage has space for five vehicles.

This home may not be to everyone's taste, but it's a look into an opulent lifestyle most of us can only imagine.