Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
53 thornbank road thornhill

This $6.5 million French-style mansion near Toronto comes with sculptures and fountains

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A huge mansion at 53 Thornbank Road north of Toronto is so fancy, it has its own name.

The Thornhill home is listed for sale for $6.5 million, and for that price tag they're throwing in a few sculptures and fountains.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The home is private with a gate at the driveway.

Dubbed the Chateau du Bel Jardin (or Castle of the Beautiful Garden), the listing describes the home as "palatial" and as a "gated French Chateau."

53 thornbank road thornhill

The mansion at 53 Thornbank Road in Thornhill has a sculpture outside the entrance.

The garden is manicured in a very French style, and you'll find the first of several sculptures as you approach the house across its parking lot-sized driveway.

53 thornbank road thornhill

Inside the double doors is the foyer with shiny granite floors. 

At the entrance, columns flank double wood doors opening to the foyer with shiny granite floors and a spiral staircase.

53 thornbank road thornhill

Wood panelling is heavily done in the study. 

European style continues to the living areas with more sculptures and portraits.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The living room comes with a fireplace. 

The same goes for the dining room, which comes with space for eight people.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The homeowners appear to love art.

In keeping with the French theme, the kitchen is gourmet and has a range of "au courant" (up to date) amenities.

53 thornbank road thornhill

Heavy wood cabinets continue the old-world feel of the home but there are modern appliances. 

There are six bedrooms (one below grade) in this place with a massive owner's suite complete with a dressing and sitting room.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The master bedroom comes with a sitting room.

Four bedrooms upstairs come with an ensuite bathroom, but the main one is described as "spa-like."

53 thornbank road thornhill

The master ensuite bathroom is described as "spa-like."

There are seven bathrooms in the home.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The games room looks spacious and also has more large paintings on the walls.

The home comes with a wine cellar, games room and gym.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The backyard is landscaped with fountains and water features.

Out back is where you'll find the landscaped grounds with an inground pool, fountains and more sculptures.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The pool is surrounded by greenery. 

This place is surrounded by large homes and near country clubs and golf courses in historic Old Thornhill.

53 thornbank road thornhill

The home is in historic Old Thornhill in a neighbourhood of tightly packed mansions. 

There is an attached garage and space for 15 vehicles for your post-pandemic gatherings (or car collection).

If lockdown has you longing for a European escape, this place could be the next best thing, if you have the cash.

Photos by

courtesy of Hammond International Properties Limited

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Hamilton and Burlington see real estate boom as exodus from Toronto continues

Toronto rooming house that evicted tenants now on sale for $7.5 million

20-year-old Flemingdon Park resident fears what planned condos mean for his community

This $6.5 million French-style mansion near Toronto comes with sculptures and fountains

This $15 million mansion was home to two old Toronto retailing families

This is what a $200K condo looks like near Jane and Finch in Toronto

You can buy an adorable tiny home in Hamilton for $125K

This is what a $2 million loft inside a converted church looks like in Toronto