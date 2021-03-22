This $6.5 million French-style mansion near Toronto comes with sculptures and fountains

A huge mansion at 53 Thornbank Road north of Toronto is so fancy, it has its own name.

The Thornhill home is listed for sale for $6.5 million, and for that price tag they're throwing in a few sculptures and fountains.

Dubbed the Chateau du Bel Jardin (or Castle of the Beautiful Garden), the listing describes the home as "palatial" and as a "gated French Chateau."

The garden is manicured in a very French style, and you'll find the first of several sculptures as you approach the house across its parking lot-sized driveway.

At the entrance, columns flank double wood doors opening to the foyer with shiny granite floors and a spiral staircase.

European style continues to the living areas with more sculptures and portraits.

The same goes for the dining room, which comes with space for eight people.

In keeping with the French theme, the kitchen is gourmet and has a range of "au courant" (up to date) amenities.

There are six bedrooms (one below grade) in this place with a massive owner's suite complete with a dressing and sitting room.

Four bedrooms upstairs come with an ensuite bathroom, but the main one is described as "spa-like."

There are seven bathrooms in the home.

The home comes with a wine cellar, games room and gym.

Out back is where you'll find the landscaped grounds with an inground pool, fountains and more sculptures.

This place is surrounded by large homes and near country clubs and golf courses in historic Old Thornhill.

There is an attached garage and space for 15 vehicles for your post-pandemic gatherings (or car collection).

If lockdown has you longing for a European escape, this place could be the next best thing, if you have the cash.