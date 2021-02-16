You can buy an old convenience store and four apartments for $1.6 million in Toronto

Why just be a Toronto homeowner when you can also own a convenience store selling smokes and bags of Doritos?

The old Winners Lotto Mart variety store at the corner of Ossington and Harrison is up for sale for $1.6 million.

That's about average for a detached house in Toronto right now—except this house includes three apartments upstairs and one in the basement that will definitely need some extra work.

This two-storey brick house at 299 Ossington Ave., being sold by Sutton Group Elite Realty Inc., is being described on real estate website Realtor.ca as a "handyman special."

Four separate apartments and the variety store on the first floor make up the entirety of this detached property, which spans about 1,865 square feet.

The three units upstairs have two bedrooms each, and are currently being rented out.

The basement is a one-bedroom with its own separate entrance, which can be accessed by squeezing down a set of stairs to the back.

Interspersed through the space are four fridges, four stoves, a gas boiler and equipment.

According to the listing: "This property will need some TLC but has great potential."

The Winners Lotto Mart space has housed some form of variety store since 1996, at least.

It was called ABC Variety before becoming XGQ Ossington Variety, followed by an ABC Mini Mart, an ABC Lucky Mart, and then Meiqing's Convenience by 2012.