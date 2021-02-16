Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
299 ossington toronto

You can buy an old convenience store and four apartments for $1.6 million in Toronto

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Why just be a Toronto homeowner when you can also own a convenience store selling smokes and bags of Doritos? 

The old Winners Lotto Mart variety store at the corner of Ossington and Harrison is up for sale for $1.6 million.

That's about average for a detached house in Toronto right now—except this house includes three apartments upstairs and one in the basement that will definitely need some extra work.

299 ossington toronto

The detached corner property at 299 Ossington Ave. is being sold for $1.6 million. Photo via Realtor.ca.

This two-storey brick house at 299 Ossington Ave., being sold by Sutton Group Elite Realty Inc., is being described on real estate website Realtor.ca as a "handyman special."

299 ossington toronto

The property includes four separate units, three of which are two-bedrooms located upstairs. Photo via Realtor.ca.

Four separate apartments and the variety store on the first floor make up the entirety of this detached property, which spans about 1,865 square feet.

299 ossington toronto

A one-bedroom in the basement has its own side entrance. Photo via Realtor.ca.

The three units upstairs have two bedrooms each, and are currently being rented out.

The basement is a one-bedroom with its own separate entrance, which can be accessed by squeezing down a set of stairs to the back. 299 ossington toronto

The one-bedroom basement unit at 299 Ossington Ave. is currently vacant. Photo via Realtor.ca.

Interspersed through the space are four fridges, four stoves, a gas boiler and equipment. 

According to the listing: "This property will need some TLC but has great potential." 

299 ossington toronto

The average price of detached homes in Toronto in January 2021 was $1,581,400. Photo via Realtor.ca.

The Winners Lotto Mart space has housed some form of variety store since 1996, at least.

It was called ABC Variety before becoming XGQ Ossington Variety, followed by an ABC Mini Mart, an ABC Lucky Mart, and then Meiqing's Convenience by 2012.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto rents continue to plummet as one-bedrooms reach lowest price in 4 years

You can buy an old convenience store and four apartments for $1.6 million in Toronto

This is what it's like to live on a houseboat in Toronto

This is what a $6 million mansion looks like on one of Toronto's most exclusive streets

This narrow penthouse condo in Toronto is selling for under $400K

This is what Toronto's oldest continuously inhabited home looks like inside

Toronto house that doubles as a variety store on sale for $4.2 million

This prohibition era Toronto home comes with a stunning library inside a bathroom