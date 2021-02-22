Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
29 queensdale avenue toronto

Toronto house with rock climbing wall and reading nook on sale under $1 million

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A home listed for sale in Toronto brings back childhood memories of secret hiding places and playrooms with just for kids.

The home at 29 Queensdale Avenue was listed this week for just under $1 million.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The home at 29 Queensdale Avenue has an open-concept living and dining area.

The semi-detached home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The master bedroom features large windows for a bright space.

It is close to Greenwood subway station and near the Danforth and Pape Village.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The home has two bathrooms with modern features.

The home was in need of refreshing when the current owners purchased it about six years ago and it underwent top-to-bottom updates, said sales representative Chris Neill.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The kitchen was recently renovated.

The kitchen was completely redone and there are hardwood floors throughout the home.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

There are hardwood floors throughout the home.

Perhaps one of the most unique features in the home is a tiny space for kids upstairs. The ceiling was vaulted and during renovations, they created a small reading nook with ladder access.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

A built-in ladder leads to the reading nook.

"From the second-storey hallway, you climb up a ladder and get to this really cool kid's play loft," Neill said.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The loft is a cool place for kids to hang out.

The nook could also function as a storage space, he added.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

In the basement there is a climbing wall but the current home owners will be taking that with them.

There is a rock climbing wall in the basement, but the current owners plan to take that with them, Neill added. Still, if you're into it, it could be pretty easy to replace.

The home has a sitting area in the backyard, a small shed and a front porch.

29 queensdale avenue toronto

The backyard has a seating area and a small shed.

The area is known as family-friendly with nearby schools.

"It is a great house for kids, in family friendly neighbourhood with schools and amenities of the Danforth," Neill said.

Photos by

Lianne Marie Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto house with rock climbing wall and reading nook on sale under $1 million

Here's what the condo building replacing the old MEC in downtown Toronto looks like

So many Toronto condos now come with their own coworking spaces

This $3 million TikTok-famous Brampton mansion comes with a Pac-Man games room

Condo for sale in Toronto sparked a bidding war and set an all-time record

This $3.5 million historic Toronto home has a jacuzzi with epic views

Man in Toronto building tiny home for his family with an atrium shower

This is what the Toronto skyline could look like in 2030