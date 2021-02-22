Toronto house with rock climbing wall and reading nook on sale under $1 million

A home listed for sale in Toronto brings back childhood memories of secret hiding places and playrooms with just for kids.

The home at 29 Queensdale Avenue was listed this week for just under $1 million.

The semi-detached home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It is close to Greenwood subway station and near the Danforth and Pape Village.

The home was in need of refreshing when the current owners purchased it about six years ago and it underwent top-to-bottom updates, said sales representative Chris Neill.

The kitchen was completely redone and there are hardwood floors throughout the home.

Perhaps one of the most unique features in the home is a tiny space for kids upstairs. The ceiling was vaulted and during renovations, they created a small reading nook with ladder access.

"From the second-storey hallway, you climb up a ladder and get to this really cool kid's play loft," Neill said.

The nook could also function as a storage space, he added.

There is a rock climbing wall in the basement, but the current owners plan to take that with them, Neill added. Still, if you're into it, it could be pretty easy to replace.

The home has a sitting area in the backyard, a small shed and a front porch.

The area is known as family-friendly with nearby schools.

"It is a great house for kids, in family friendly neighbourhood with schools and amenities of the Danforth," Neill said.