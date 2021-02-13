Toronto house that doubles as a variety store on sale for $4.2 million

While there are plenty of properties in Toronto with a store on the first floor and apartments above, a place now for sale in Leslieville has an unusual configuration.

The very long building at 50 Memory Lane in Leslieville has a home at one end and a variety store on the other.

The store Leslieville Variety fronts on Queen Street, and according to the listing, brings in $3,500 a month in rental income. The store appears to offer all the basics and does dry cleaning and alterations as well.

Around the back of the building, fronting on Memory Lane, is a "luxury home."

The rental income will come in handy as this place is listed for $4.2 million.

There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has a large centre island and granite counters.

This custom-built home has a fair-sized master bedroom with an ensuite jacuzzi.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It comes with a games room, although judging from the photo, it may need some finishing touches.

Because of the layout, there is not much green space but you will never have to go far for late-night snack cravings.