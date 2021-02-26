Real Estate
147 hanson st toronto

This light-filled Toronto home comes with a glass courtyard for nearly $1.7 million

If you're tired of looking at Toronto's dingy and dark basement rentals, feast your eyes on a sparkling new stucco home with glass balconies and windows galore.

The newly built corner house at 147 Hanson St. is up for sale for $1,699,000 by Hersh Condos Inc.

147 hanson st toronto

The home at 147 Hanson St. is dubbed The Light Haus. 

Located by the Danforth and Coxwell, this property is dubbed The Light Haus, and for good reason. 147 hanson st toronto

The custom house was designed by Toronto-based architect Johnson Chou.

This four-bedroom designed by award-winning architect Johnson Chou, known for his use of glass and light, is a custom build. 

147 hanson st toronto

Floor-to-ceiling glass and windows allow plenty of natural light into the home.

The home features twin glass balconies and a two-level courtyard, giving a 2000's Darkchild-produced R&B music video vibe.

147 hanson st toronto

There are two balconies and a glass courtyard at 147 Hanson St. 

An airy floating staircase is divided from the living room by a glass.

147 hanson st toronto

An upper balcony allows residents to look out over Hanson Street.

Meanwhile, two walls in the kitchen are floor-to-celing windows, with yet another window casting light on to the counter top. 147 hanson st toronto

The courtyard allows plenty of natural light into the home.

Glass-enclosed balconies allow residents to look out over Hanson Street.

147 hanson st toronto

Architect Johnson Chou is responsible for other award-winning builds in Toronto.

If you have an affinity for long curtains, or better yet, don't require any privacy, this is the house for you.

