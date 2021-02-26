This light-filled Toronto home comes with a glass courtyard for nearly $1.7 million

If you're tired of looking at Toronto's dingy and dark basement rentals, feast your eyes on a sparkling new stucco home with glass balconies and windows galore.

The newly built corner house at 147 Hanson St. is up for sale for $1,699,000 by Hersh Condos Inc.

Located by the Danforth and Coxwell, this property is dubbed The Light Haus, and for good reason.

This four-bedroom designed by award-winning architect Johnson Chou, known for his use of glass and light, is a custom build.

The home features twin glass balconies and a two-level courtyard, giving a 2000's Darkchild-produced R&B music video vibe.

An airy floating staircase is divided from the living room by a glass.

Meanwhile, two walls in the kitchen are floor-to-celing windows, with yet another window casting light on to the counter top.

Glass-enclosed balconies allow residents to look out over Hanson Street.

If you have an affinity for long curtains, or better yet, don't require any privacy, this is the house for you.