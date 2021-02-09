This $9.4 million mega mansion in Toronto comes with a wine cellar and infinity pool

Tucked away at the end of a Bayview Glen cul-de-sac is a mansion covering what seems like an impossibly large swath of land in Toronto.

Spanning 2.3 acres is the property of 2 Doncrest Dr., now up for sale for $9,388,000 by Switzer Homes.

This monster of a house, which covers 7,000 square feet, is a 5+2 bedroom affair spread out over three floors.

Once up for sale for $8,800,000, the home's price has jumped up quite a bit as housing prices continue to rise across the city.

If you're trying to quarantine in total privacy, and have millions to spare (plus thousands in property taxes), this Doncrest home built by GES Construction and architect Richard Wengle is for you.

The main floor master bedroom, which has its own sitting room, has a view of evergreen trees and nothing else.

The basement has 5,200 square feet of walk-out space with its own backyard oasis. There's a theatre room, gym, wine cellar, kitchen, billiards bar, and a sauna. There's no need to leave this place, ever.

In case you do need to leave the property, head to the garage and choose from one of your four cars (that's all it can fit) for your outing.

Outside, a circular infinity pool is accompanied by a natural pond, plus a large stone patio for you to sip on your finest wines.