Breathtaking house in Toronto famous for Google Home ads hits the market at $3.5 million

A Toronto triplex, known for appearing in Google Home ads and for its renovation from a traditional single-family home to a three-unit modern building, is on the market for the first time ever.

The home at 68 Burnaby Boulevard in Lawrence Park South is for sale at $3.5 million.

The sleek, minimalist home served as a backdrop for a series of Google Home ads featuring home remodeling gurus The Scott Brothers.

Now, the three-unit home — with a two-storey, 2,500 square-foot, three-bedroom owner's suite, along with a one-bedroom basement unit, and a ground-floor two-bedroom unit — could be yours.

There is also potential to finish a fourth, 300-square-foot bachelor suite, now incomplete in the rear portion of the basement, David Rad, Broker with Sage Real Estate, told blogTO.

The buyer could be an investor who takes on the existing tenants, and the seller as a tenant until they finish their new project, or it could be someone who wants to move in to the main unit and keep the two existing tenants, Rad said. The rent income from the units would help cover the mortgage.

Architectural firm Studio JCI completed the renovation in 2014 with interior design from Mason Studio. There is a focus on natural light, ventilation, and access to the outdoors for every unit, according to Studio JCI.

The main residence has large south-facing windows in the living and dining area with views of the street and surrounding tree canopy.

The existing brick from the older home was restored and reused "to create an authentic material palette that blends in with its neighbours."

There are separate entrances for each of the units accessed from a façade with oiled cedar cladding.

The property also has a double garage in the back and a parking pad in the front.

This type of renovation was the first of its kind on the street, and after it was complete, the home was featured in DWELL Magazine and also in ArchDaily.

The home could make a great income property for a family or potentially for a few people to come together to buy in Toronto's tough market.

"The young professional buyers are starting to get wiser and wiser and look at options like this," said Rad.

"With Burnaby as an example, they can still live in a great area, in a beautiful home with their own private outdoor space and have income from the asset that pays down their mortgage, and that's what makes this property great."