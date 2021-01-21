Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2499 victoria park toronto

Toronto neighbourhood Tim Hortons to be replaced by condos

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Say goodbye to drive-thru double doubles: a Tim Hortons right off Highway 401 is slated to make way for a new condo.

An application for an 11-storey mid-rise has been submitted for a plaza at 2499 Victoria Park Ave.

2499 victoria park toronto

The two commercial buildings at 2499 Victoria Park Ave. are slated for demolition. Photo via Google Maps Street View.

The Scarborough plaza currently houses Tim Hortons and Wendy's drive-thru, a Sleep Country store, and a neighbourhood pub King George's Arms. 

Both commercial buildings will meet the wrecking ball to make way for SmartCentre's proposal.2499 victoria park toronto

An 11-storey mid-rise with retail at grade will replace the plaza. Photo by SmartCentres via City of Toronto application.

Their plans for the 1.25-acre site is a mixed-use residence with 354 new units. That includes two-level integrated townhouse units along Meadowacres Drive. The new development will bring 177 new parking units and 271 bike spots.

There are only preliminary renderings included in the proposal, but SmartCentres has identified a two-tone palette with inset balconies.

2499 victoria park toronto

A second building houses a Wendy's, Sleep Country, and the King George's Arms pub. Photo via Google Map Street View.

According to the application, SmartCentres and 401-Victoria Park Developments Ltd. have met with Cllr. Jim Karygiannis of Ward 22 and Cllr. Shelley Carroll of Ward 17 ahead of their submission.

There will be more than 5,500 square feet of retail space sitting at-grade along Victoria Park. Whatever stores move in will hopefully have replacements for friendly draught beer, Frostys, and doughnuts.

Lead photo by

Google Maps Street View

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ontario plans to redevelop another Toronto heritage site without proper consult

Toronto neighbourhood Tim Hortons to be replaced by condos

Toronto is getting a breathtaking new community centre and green space

One of Toronto's oldest diners could be demolished for condo

Toronto landlords are offering free rent to try and convince people to stay in the city

Recently-shuttered Toronto bar now being rented as a studio apartment for $7,500

Toronto mop factory that's been abandoned for 30 years selling for $850K

Toronto apartment vacancy rates just reached a 50-year high