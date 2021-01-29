This strangely-shaped $2.5-million Toronto house has its own sauna and two jacuzzis

If you're looking for a new home with way more bedrooms and bathrooms than anyone could ever need, an indoor sauna, multiple jacuzzis, and a uniquely-shaped exterior, then you've come to the right place.

A property located at 190 Wilfred Ave. in Willowdale has all of these things and more, and it could be yours for a modest $2,588,000 (plus $11,778 in property taxes).

The two-storey home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample room for a family that really, really likes their personal space and privacy.

The master bedroom also has its own jacuzzi, and that's on top of the dry sauna and jacuzzi already located in the basement.

And while its design may be slightly outdated, the property still has plenty of desirable features including a fireplace with exposed brick and all new stainless steal appliances in the kitchen.

The marble floors at the front entrance also provide a modern touch, though the white carpeting upstairs will likely make you feel like you've gone back in time a few decades.

The home also has several different eating areas — just in case you like to switch it up for every meal — including a kitchen island, breakfast nook, and formal dining room.

Safe for a few marble and wood accents, the home is overwhelmingly white, so it's probably not the ideal property for a family with young kids who like to finger paint or roll around in the mud.

It is however located on a "deep lot," offering the future owners even more space than the already massive house provides.

And with a library located on the second floor and a games room in the basement, it's safe to say whoever lives here next will have no trouble keeping busy for the remainder of the pandemic.