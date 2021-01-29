Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
190 wilfred avenue

This strangely-shaped $2.5-million Toronto house has its own sauna and two jacuzzis

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a new home with way more bedrooms and bathrooms than anyone could ever need, an indoor sauna, multiple jacuzzis, and a uniquely-shaped exterior, then you've come to the right place. 

A property located at 190 Wilfred Ave. in Willowdale has all of these things and more, and it could be yours for a modest $2,588,000 (plus $11,778 in property taxes). 

190 wilfred avenueThe two-storey home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample room for a family that really, really likes their personal space and privacy.

190 wilfred avenueThe master bedroom also has its own jacuzzi, and that's on top of the dry sauna and jacuzzi already located in the basement.

And while its design may be slightly outdated, the property still has plenty of desirable features including a fireplace with exposed brick and all new stainless steal appliances in the kitchen. 

190 wilfred avenueThe marble floors at the front entrance also provide a modern touch, though the white carpeting upstairs will likely make you feel like you've gone back in time a few decades. 

190 wilfred avenueThe home also has several different eating areas — just in case you like to switch it up for every meal — including a kitchen island, breakfast nook, and formal dining room. 

190 wilfred avenueSafe for a few marble and wood accents, the home is overwhelmingly white, so it's probably not the ideal property for a family with young kids who like to finger paint or roll around in the mud.

190 wilfred avenueIt is however located on a "deep lot," offering the future owners even more space than the already massive house provides. 

190 wilfred avenueAnd with a library located on the second floor and a games room in the basement, it's safe to say whoever lives here next will have no trouble keeping busy for the remainder of the pandemic.

Lead photo by

RE/MAX

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This strangely-shaped $2.5-million Toronto house has its own sauna and two jacuzzis

New report shows Toronto tenants had the most trouble paying their rents in 2020

This $11.5 million Toronto condo comes with a personal gym and sculptured garden

These are the small towns people are moving to after they flee Toronto

Toronto opens second modular supportive housing building for the homeless

Bewildering graphic shows how much Toronto's real estate market has changed in 10 years

This ultra-futuristic Toronto house somehow costs less than $1 million

Condo apartment rentals in Toronto more than doubled at the end of last year