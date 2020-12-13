This is what a $3.7 million mansion looks like in Hamilton

A mansion on a beautiful wooded lot in Hamilton is the perfect place for post-pandemic gatherings.

The nearly 9,000 square-foot home at 1087 Old Mohawk Rd. in the community of Ancaster is set on just under three acres of land.

This property is on the market for $3.7 million, which is a bargain compared to Toronto prices.

Gated in this tranquil conservation setting, the home offers tons of privacy.

But with "some of the most incredible gathering areas you can ask for," according to the realtor, entertaining is where this home would shine.

The home boasts a games room and inground pool with a poolside cabana.

There are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms for all your guests.

With three kitchens, there is plenty of room to cook for those visitors.

The home has high ceilings and Italian finishes throughout, providing for a "Miami Deco" feel.

With 33 parking spaces, you will be able to welcome those guests, once the pandemic is over.