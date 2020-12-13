Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1087 old mohawk road hamilton

This is what a $3.7 million mansion looks like in Hamilton

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A mansion on a beautiful wooded lot in Hamilton is the perfect place for post-pandemic gatherings.

The nearly 9,000 square-foot home at 1087 Old Mohawk Rd. in the community of Ancaster is set on just under three acres of land.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The home at 1087 Old Mohawk Rd. in Hamilton has a "Miami Deco" feel. 

This property is on the market for $3.7 million, which is a bargain compared to Toronto prices.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The living room has huge windows to enjoy the natural setting.

Gated in this tranquil conservation setting, the home offers tons of privacy.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The home is gated, allowing for privacy.

But with "some of the most incredible gathering areas you can ask for," according to the realtor, entertaining is where this home would shine.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

There are large rooms for entertaining.

The home boasts a games room and inground pool with a poolside cabana.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

This poolside cabana would be great for entertaining or relaxing.

There are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms for all your guests.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The bedrooms are bright and airy.

With three kitchens, there is plenty of room to cook for those visitors.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The home has three kitchens.

The home has high ceilings and Italian finishes throughout, providing for a "Miami Deco" feel.

1087 old mohawk road hamilton

The home is set on nearly three acres of beautiful forest.

With 33 parking spaces, you will be able to welcome those guests, once the pandemic is over.

Photos by

Realtor.ca via Royal LePage

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $3.7 million mansion looks like in Hamilton

This is what a $4.3 million estate with its own equestrian facility near Toronto looks like

Toronto is getting a 55-storey tower with a huge lightbox

These are the most competitive real estate markets in Ontario right now

Toronto heritage buildings to be transformed into soaring residential and office towers

Old restored schoolhouse with bell tower in Ontario selling for $1.2 million

Available Toronto office space has quadrupled in 2020 as work-from-home continues

Plans for green skyscraper stalled because of how it will change Toronto's skyline