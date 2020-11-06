Real Estate
189 lake drive blue mountain

This is what a $7 million glass-encased mansion looks like near Blue Mountain

Ever dreamed of living in a mansion with a sprawling view of the lake in the beautiful Blue Mountains?

Well, if you have $7 million to spare, this is the perfect house for you. Located at 189 Lake Drive, this over 9,000 square-foot home, called The Artisan, is nestled between towering white cedar, aspen, sugar maple, and birch trees. 

189 lake side drive blue mountain

Truly the definition of opulence. Image via Sotheby's Realty.

Pretty much every room comes with a stunning view of the Georgian Bay through 24-foot glass windows, including this sitting area.

189 lake drive blue mountain

Enjoy an evening by the fire with an unbeatable view. 

As if that wasn't enough, the extremely modern kitchen is separated from another living area, complete with a modern suspending fireplace. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

Who wouldn't want to cook in this kitchen?

Despite all of this, it's the master bedroom that is truly the icing on the cake. While it does have space for an enormous couch, you'll probably never want to leave your bed with those views. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

It wouldn't be hard to stay in bed all day here.

Once COVID-19 is over, there will be plenty of space for all your guests. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

A chic guest bedroom for your friends and family.

Just in case you're not a nature person, the house also comes with a fitness centre, media room, and the wine cellar of your dreams. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

The perfect spot to relax after a day of work.

If you do fancy spending most of your time outside, you can relax by the poolside while admiring the view. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

Rinse off in the outdoor tub.

Of course, two beautiful fireplaces aren't enough. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

The best place to watch the sunset.

Although the home isn't completely finished yet, it's easy to see that the indoor and outdoor truly blend together in this house. 

189 lake drive blue mountain

What more could you ask for?

If you're looking for elegance, luxury, and that perfect Instagram view, look no further.

