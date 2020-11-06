This is what a $7 million glass-encased mansion looks like near Blue Mountain

Ever dreamed of living in a mansion with a sprawling view of the lake in the beautiful Blue Mountains?

Well, if you have $7 million to spare, this is the perfect house for you. Located at 189 Lake Drive, this over 9,000 square-foot home, called The Artisan, is nestled between towering white cedar, aspen, sugar maple, and birch trees.

Pretty much every room comes with a stunning view of the Georgian Bay through 24-foot glass windows, including this sitting area.

As if that wasn't enough, the extremely modern kitchen is separated from another living area, complete with a modern suspending fireplace.

Despite all of this, it's the master bedroom that is truly the icing on the cake. While it does have space for an enormous couch, you'll probably never want to leave your bed with those views.

Once COVID-19 is over, there will be plenty of space for all your guests.

Just in case you're not a nature person, the house also comes with a fitness centre, media room, and the wine cellar of your dreams.

If you do fancy spending most of your time outside, you can relax by the poolside while admiring the view.

Of course, two beautiful fireplaces aren't enough.

Although the home isn't completely finished yet, it's easy to see that the indoor and outdoor truly blend together in this house.

If you're looking for elegance, luxury, and that perfect Instagram view, look no further.