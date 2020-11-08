Real Estate
Tanja Saric
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
489 lakeshore road oakville

This is what a $22 million mansion looks like in Oakville

Real Estate
Tanja Saric
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking to live in Oakville and have an extra $22 million lying around, this may be the perfect home for you. 

Located at 489 Lakeshore Road East, this 10,000 square-foot estate nestled on a one-acre piece of land is all about that 20th and 21st century European style. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

This becomes pretty evident the second you walk into the home and enter just one of the sitting areas.

There is pretty much no shortage of space around this house with many places to sit and host company - once the pandemic is over, of course.

489 lakeshore road oakville

Relax in just one of the home's stunning sitting areas around a grand piano.

Not only does the home have five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms, but it is also fully equipped with three kitchens for all your cooking needs. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

Just one of the home's luxurious kitchens.

The enormous master bedroom has plenty of space for relaxing and pretty much looks straight out of a luxurious European hotel. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

The perfect place to kick back and relax.

It even comes with a huge walk-in closet that's perfect for anyone obsessed with shopping. 

The elegant living space that exudes a modern classic aesthetic is complete with large windows and doors that open onto the stately exterior. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

There are even heated floors throughout the home for those chilly winter months.

Outside, you'll find a picturesque garden, a cabana and two fountains that look like they belong in Italy. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

The perfectly manicured outdoor area is the definition of elegance.

With winter approaching, you may be looking for fun things to do indoors.

489 lakeshore road oakville

Some rooms feel so stately.

This house definitely has you covered with an indoor pool, spa, movie theatre, gym, and of course, a wine rack with more than 500 bottles.

489 lakeshore road oakville

Swimming in the winter won't be a problem in this house.

There is truly no getting bored here. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

The best spot to binge Netflix.

There's even a beautiful office space if the pandemic has you working from home. 

489 lakeshore road oakville

Who wouldn't want to work from home here?

We wouldn't be too mad about this remote setup.

Photos by

Sotheby's Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

10 one-bedroom condos in Toronto that cost more than $1 million

This is what a $22 million mansion looks like in Oakville

Canada's tallest tower is being built in Toronto and the site looks like a sci-fi movie

This is what a $7 million glass-encased mansion looks like near Blue Mountain

Here's what the latest skyscraper coming to downtown Toronto looks like

This apartment in Toronto is listed for only $330,000 but there's a catch

This is what a $13 million penthouse condo looks like in Toronto

One of the last gas stations in Toronto's downtown core is being turned into condos