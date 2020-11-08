This is what a $22 million mansion looks like in Oakville

If you're looking to live in Oakville and have an extra $22 million lying around, this may be the perfect home for you.

Located at 489 Lakeshore Road East, this 10,000 square-foot estate nestled on a one-acre piece of land is all about that 20th and 21st century European style.

There is pretty much no shortage of space around this house with many places to sit and host company - once the pandemic is over, of course.

Not only does the home have five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms, but it is also fully equipped with three kitchens for all your cooking needs.

The enormous master bedroom has plenty of space for relaxing and pretty much looks straight out of a luxurious European hotel.

It even comes with a huge walk-in closet that's perfect for anyone obsessed with shopping.

The elegant living space that exudes a modern classic aesthetic is complete with large windows and doors that open onto the stately exterior.

Outside, you'll find a picturesque garden, a cabana and two fountains that look like they belong in Italy.

With winter approaching, you may be looking for fun things to do indoors.

This house definitely has you covered with an indoor pool, spa, movie theatre, gym, and of course, a wine rack with more than 500 bottles.

There is truly no getting bored here.

There's even a beautiful office space if the pandemic has you working from home.

We wouldn't be too mad about this remote setup.